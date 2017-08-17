Kris Jenner Reveals Kylie Jenner's Future Wedding Could Appear On Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The Kardashians have never had any qualms about opening up every aspect of their private lives on screen and Kris Jenner has now revealed that fans could one day witness the youngest family member, Kylie Jenner, heading down the aisle on TV.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

In honour of the tenth year of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the entire family (minus Rob) sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss everything from Kendall's controversial Pepsi ad to Kim Kardashian's pre-wedding nerves to Kris Humphries.

Getty

Revealing that nobody expected the show to go for 14 seasons, the matriach of the family said: "When we first started, I jokingly said, 'We'll be on season 32, Kylie gets married,'" Kris quipped. "I was kidding, and here we are, and it's season 14, so be careful what you wish for."

Despite Kylie pulling in the ratings with her own show, Life Of Kylie, it sounds like Kris would much prefer her youngest daughter follow in the footsteps of sisters Kim and Khloe by tying the knot on the original E! show.

Getty

Kim's spectacular wedding to NBA player Kris Humphries was reported to have cost an enormous £4.7 million, and gave the show its highest TV ratings to date. Meanwhile Khloe's ceremony with Lamar resulted in their own spin-off show, Khloe & Lamar.

There's no doubt that Kylie would pull out all the stops if she were to go ahead with a televised wedding, but - at just 20-years-old - it might be a long while before she even begins to consider the idea.