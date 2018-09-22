Kris Jenner Reveals She Personally Delivered Kylie Jenner’s Baby: “I Pulled Her Out”

Kris Jenner has revealed that she was the one who delivered daughter Kylie Jenner’s baby back in February.

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 62-year-old explained that she was more involved in the delivery of Stormi Webster than most people would have expected.

When Kourtney asks: “How did she do for her labor?” Kris responds that her youngest daughter took the whole thing in her stride: "She did really, really well. She just kept saying: 'I just don’t feel any pain.' You’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go: 'I just am not feeling it.' I’m like, 'This is really weird!'"

"She was so calm. It was really exciting," Kris said before adding: "I delivered the baby! I delivered her. I pulled her out."

Fans of the E! series will know that Kourtney famously pulled firstborn child Mason Disick out of her own body back in 2009, so we probably shouldn’t be too surprised that Kris was on hand to continue this theme in 2018.

As you’ll probably remember, Kylie managed to keep her entire pregnancy a secret, posting on Twitter back on February 1st: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions."

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it".