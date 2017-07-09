Kylie Jenner

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Order Up A Huge Nando’s After Watching Travis Scott At Wireless 

We get it, festivals can make you super hungry

Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 15:53

We’re relating hard to Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner right now. Festivals are exhausting, and all that fresh air can make a girl hungry.

So, we totally get why they had to order all the Nando’s after watching Ky’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, at Wireless. 

The girls - along with their bestie Bella Hadid - watched Travis from the side of the stage as he performed at London’s Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park yesterday, and after his set was done they all headed backstage to eat. 

And what do super models and make up entrepreneurs order? Well, between them they had, “a lemon and herb chicken burger with corn, five hot wings and regular chips, a medium chicken wrap with chips, a lemon and herb chicken wrap, five medium wings, and a medium chicken wrap,” a source tells The Mirror. 

Omg, this is making us so hungry. Someone please get us a Nando’s right now. 

