Kylie Cosmetics Warns Customers It’s Been Impacted By An Online Security Breach

Kylie Cosmetics has sent an email to customers warning them about a “security breach” with Shopify, the company that runs its e-commerce platform.

According to TMZ, the incident involved names, addresses, emails, product orders, and even the last four digits of customers' credit cards. Full payment details were ~not~ compromised, but Kylie Jenner’s company were still quick to notify fans.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

A section of their statement reads: “Your trust is so important to us and we wanted to let you know we're working diligently with Shopify to get additional information about this incident and their investigation and response to this matter.

"Although their investigation is ongoing, Shopify has assured us that they have implemented additional controls designed to help prevent this type of incident from recurring in the future."

The email added that other companies have been impacted by the breach and reassured customers that their website is still safe: "Based on the investigation to date, we are confident that our customers can continue to shop on our website."

Sky News say the breach is believed to have happened between 15th August and 15th September, with Shopify apparently claiming it was the result of two support team members engaging "in a scheme to obtain customer transactional records of certain merchants."

Shopify are said to have brought in an outside forensic investigation firm to help them get to the bottom of the breach and have also reported the incident to the FBI and other relevant international agencies.