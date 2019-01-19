Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child

Kylie Jenner has shut down speculation that she’s pregnant with a second baby after fans jumped to the wrong conclusion about an upcoming secret project.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had previously took to Twitter to tease a “really exciting” new venture that will be dropping at some point in the future: “I’ve been cooking this up for a while, I can’t wait to share my new project alreadyyy.”

Getty

Fans immediately assumed that she and Travis Scott might be giving baby Stormi a sibling, but it didn’t take long for the mum-of-one to shut down the idea of a second pregnancy: “Noooo lol.”

Kylie might not be pregnant rn, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t thinking about expanding her family in the future. An insider recently told People that the proud parents “want another baby” and that they’re keen to complete their family soon.

“Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later,” the source said, before claiming that the couple have always wanted “a big family.”

As for Kylie’s secret project, what we know so far is that isn’t related to her Kylie Cosmetics empire, isn’t anything to do with a potential music career, and hasn’t involved her “partnering” with anybody else.

We could spend the entire day second guessing what might be in store for us, but it looks like we’re going to have to sit tight and wait for an official announcement.