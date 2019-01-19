Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child

Is Stormi going to have a baby brother or sister?

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 09:54

Kylie Jenner has shut down speculation that she’s pregnant with a second baby after fans jumped to the wrong conclusion about an upcoming secret project.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had previously took to Twitter to tease a “really exciting” new venture that will be dropping at some point in the future: “I’ve been cooking this up for a while, I can’t wait to share my new project alreadyyy.” 

Getty

Fans immediately assumed that she and Travis Scott might be giving baby Stormi a sibling, but it didn’t take long for the mum-of-one to shut down the idea of a second pregnancy: “Noooo lol.”

Kylie might not be pregnant rn, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t thinking about expanding her family in the future. An insider recently told People that the proud parents “want another baby” and that they’re keen to complete their family soon.

“Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later,” the source said, before claiming that the couple have always wanted “a big family.”

🖤
View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

As for Kylie’s secret project, what we know so far is that isn’t related to her Kylie Cosmetics empire, isn’t anything to do with a potential music career, and hasn’t involved her “partnering” with anybody else. 

We could spend the entire day second guessing what might be in store for us, but it looks like we’re going to have to sit tight and wait for an official announcement.

 

Latest News

Drake at his Aubrey &amp; The Three Migos Tour
Drake Has Announced A UK And EU Tour And Fans Are Losing It
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - I&#039;ll Never Love Again - Music Video
Oscars 2019: See The FULL LIST Of Nominees Now
Spotify Has Released A ‘Don’t Play This Artist’ Feature And It Allows You To Block Their Music
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
The Charlotte Show S2 First Look: Charlotte Crosby Feels Sick Before She Drops A Reet Serious Question On Boyf Josh Ritchie - Exclusive
Does This Mean Cardi B And Offset Are Giving Their Relationship Another Chance?
Chantelle Connelly proves she is pregnant after trolls claim she faked it
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly SLAMS Claims She's Faking Her Pregnancy
Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child
Scotty T&#039;s girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Chloe Elizabeth Reveals Just How Happy She Is With Scotty T As She Shares Surgery Results
Lauren Jauregui Talks Her ‘Super Challenging’ 2018 And Creating Her Own Sound
Celeb enemies you never thought would be BFFs again.
Celeb Enemies Who Became BFFs Again: Including Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Talks Crotch-Activated Fireworks & Working With Frank Ocean’s Producer
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Mahalia
Mahalia Talks Meeting Ed Sheeran & The Meaning Behind Her Single ‘One Night Only’
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Grace Carter
Grace Carter Talks Meaning Behind ‘Why Her Not Me’ & How Song Writing Made Her A Happier Person
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Jade Bird
Jade Bird Talks Staying True To Herself In Her Music & Being Cynical About Love
Julia Michaels ‘Inner Monologue Part 1’ Will Feature Niall Horan And Selena Gomez
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Says Sorry For Forcing Fans Into Straight Relationships In New DLC
Charlotte Crosby poses on boxing day
Charlotte Crosby Offers Some Reet Lucky Fans The Chance To Attend Her House Party - Exclusive
Camila Cabello And Mark Ronson Have Been Hanging Out In The Studio Together And We Smell A Bop Coming
Justin Bieber Wants An Invitation To Kylie Jenner’s Ridiculously Lavish Beach Break

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child
Justin Bieber Wants An Invitation To Kylie Jenner’s Ridiculously Lavish Beach Break
7 Celeb Weddings We Can Expect In 2019: From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner To Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott
Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is The Spitting Image Of Kylie Jenner In This Photo
8 Stormi Webster Moments That We’re Hoping Kylie Jenner Will Document Online
Kylie Jenner Is Kicking Off 2019 With Icy Blue Hair And It’s Fully Unmissable
Do Kylie Jenner’s Christmas Tags Prove That She’s Secretly Married To Travis Scott?
MTV News
Is Kylie Jenner Engaged to Travis Scott? And Kanye Makes A Rare Apology After Lack Of Etiquette | MTV News
Kylie Jenner
Here's Why Kylie Jenner Has Three Separate Hotel Rooms On Travis Scott's Tour
Travis Scott shares a cute video of Stormi.
Travis Scott Shares A Cute Video Of Stormi Cheering Him On At His NYC Astroworld Gig
Kim Kardashian attends the 2018 Tiffany &amp; Co. Blue Book Gala.
5 Celebs Who Dated Their Ex's Lookalikes
The Kardashians celebrate Thanksgiving.
Inside The Kardashians' Lavish Thanksgiving

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy announces she&#039;s pregnant
Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is
Chantelle Connelly proves she is pregnant after trolls claim she faked it
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly SLAMS Claims She's Faking Her Pregnancy
Scotty T&#039;s girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Chloe Elizabeth Reveals Just How Happy She Is With Scotty T As She Shares Surgery Results
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
Charlotte Crosby Used Common Sense To Destroy A Troll And It Was Sensational
Vicky Pattison Shares Emotional Footage Of Breakdown After Split With John Noble
Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child
Celeb enemies you never thought would be BFFs again.
Celeb Enemies Who Became BFFs Again: Including Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show S2 First Look: Charlotte Crosby Feels Sick Before She Drops A Reet Serious Question On Boyf Josh Ritchie - Exclusive
Drake at his Aubrey &amp; The Three Migos Tour
Drake Has Announced A UK And EU Tour And Fans Are Losing It
Does This Mean Cardi B And Offset Are Giving Their Relationship Another Chance?
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby’s Latest Dry January Antics Are Getting Out of Control