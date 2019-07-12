Kylie Jenner Almost Bares It All In Raunchy New Skincare Commercial 

Kylie Jenner has faced nothing but backlash since launching her own skincare brand Kylie Skin earlier this year, however things might finally be turning around.

To announce the brand’s second line of new products, the billionaire has put her famous curves at the front and centre to get people talking... and it seems to be working.

Instagram @kyliejenner

Kylie released a minute-long commercial on her Instagram last night and it has quickly gained traction for her seductive exfoliating tactics.

In the ad, she lathers up her golden, sun-kissed skin in a body lotion and over-exfoliates her famous pins to the sound of Childish Gambino’s ‘Feels Like Summer’.

While the exact products are not revealed, it’s clear that the second drop of products will focus on body products and not the face.

Her boyfriend Travis Scott is clearly a huge fan of the clip as he jumped in the comments almost immediately to gas up his beau with a number of fire-related emojis.

Instagram @kyliejenner

Kylie’s BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou gave fans a preview of the products by commenting “yessssss it’s too bomb!! 🔥🔥 can’t wait for a lifetime supply”.

Will this commercial be enough for the new Kylie Skin products to escape the backlash the launch faced? Only time will tell...