Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Almost Bares It All In Raunchy New Skincare Commercial 

The billionaire is utilising her famous curves to tease the new line...

Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 14:06

Kylie Jenner has faced nothing but backlash since launching her own skincare brand Kylie Skin earlier this year, however things might finally be turning around.

To announce the brand’s second line of new products, the billionaire has put her famous curves at the front and centre to get people talking... and it seems to be working.

Instagram @kyliejenner

Kylie released a minute-long commercial on her Instagram last night and it has quickly gained traction for her seductive exfoliating tactics.

In the ad, she lathers up her golden, sun-kissed skin in a body lotion and over-exfoliates her famous pins to the sound of Childish Gambino’s ‘Feels Like Summer’.

she feels like summer.. ✨ @kylieskin drop two coming soon

While the exact products are not revealed, it’s clear that the second drop of products will focus on body products and not the face.

Her boyfriend Travis Scott is clearly a huge fan of the clip as he jumped in the comments almost immediately to gas up his beau with a number of fire-related emojis.

Instagram @kyliejenner

Kylie’s BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou gave fans a preview of the products by commenting “yessssss it’s too bomb!! 🔥🔥 can’t wait for a lifetime supply”.

Will this commercial be enough for the new Kylie Skin products to escape the backlash the launch faced? Only time will tell...

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Kylie Jenner on Instagram in October 2018 after getting lip fillers again after three month break
Kylie Jenner Almost Bares It All In Raunchy New Skincare Commercial 
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Has Major Nail Disaster That Proves Instagram Is Not Reality
The Internet Is Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Copying Rihanna's Outfits
Billie Eilish Just Shared The Most Relatable Picture Of Her Justin Bieber Fangirl Days
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Ripping Off Sunglasses By Designer Emilio Pucci
Justin Bieber Just Revealed He Can’t Wait To Have A Daughter With Hailey Baldwin
This Is Why People Are So Mad About Kendall Jenner’s Jet-Ski Bottle Cap Challenge
Does This Mean Ashley Benson And Cara Delevingne Are Engaged?
Get To Know Sea Girls
Get To Know: Sea Girls
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her ‘Soul Was Broken’ By People Trolling Her Pregnancy Body
A YouTuber Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Pictures And The Shots Are Identical
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Here’s Why Fans Think ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3’ Has Started Filming
Anwar Hadid And Dua Lipa Seemingly Confirm Their Romance With Loved Up Pics
Khloe Kardashian Slams Claims She's “Materialistic” After Buying True A Mini Bentley
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Undergoing Couple's Therapy With Josh Ritchie
Holly Hagan Blasts ‘Fake’ Reality TV Friendships As She Praises Geordie Shore Cast
Sophie Turner Shares The First Look At Her Diamond Wedding Ring From Joe Jonas

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner on Instagram in October 2018 after getting lip fillers again after three month break
Kylie Jenner Almost Bares It All In Raunchy New Skincare Commercial 
The Internet Is Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Copying Rihanna's Outfits
A YouTuber Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Pictures And The Shots Are Identical
Kylie Jenner Called Kim Kardashian And Begged Her To Not “Bully” Jordyn Woods
Kylie Jenner Reacts To Claims She ‘Bragged About Her Wealth’ At The Met Gala
Kylie Jenner Just Posted An Entire Instagram Video In Honour Of Her Bum
Does This Mean Kylie Jenner Is Planning On Selling Kylie Cosmetics?
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian ‘Never Wants to See’ Jordyn Woods Again
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 2015
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Accused of 'Extreme' Photoshopping
Did Kylie Jenner Run Into Jordyn Woods *And* Tristan Thompson At LA Bash?
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Is Reportedly ‘On Road To Recovery’
Kylie Jenner on Instagram in October 2018 after getting lip fillers again after three month break
Kylie Jenner's Skincare Line Accused of Not Actually Being Vegan

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Has Major Nail Disaster That Proves Instagram Is Not Reality
The Internet Is Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Copying Rihanna's Outfits
Kylie Jenner on Instagram in October 2018 after getting lip fillers again after three month break
Kylie Jenner Almost Bares It All In Raunchy New Skincare Commercial 
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Billie Eilish Just Shared The Most Relatable Picture Of Her Justin Bieber Fangirl Days
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
This Is Why People Are So Mad About Kendall Jenner’s Jet-Ski Bottle Cap Challenge
Justin Bieber Just Revealed He Can’t Wait To Have A Daughter With Hailey Baldwin
A YouTuber Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Pictures And The Shots Are Identical
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Ripping Off Sunglasses By Designer Emilio Pucci
Does This Mean Ashley Benson And Cara Delevingne Are Engaged?
McNuggets
Music
Win Festival Tickets This Summer With McDonald's!