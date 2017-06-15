Kylie Jenner Almost Faceplanted Trying To Do The Nicki Minaj Challenge

Kylie Jenner thought she’d try her hand at the latest Internet craze that won’t stop popping up on our Insta feed, only it almost all ended with her on the the floor.

The lip kit mogul took on the Nicki Minaj Challenge, which all started when the rapper shared a clip of herself strutting on the tarmac before telling fans: “This is how bad bitches arrive to London and then go to Prague… You bitches can't even spell Prague."

This of course sparked a crazy amount of people doing their own versions of the strut, be it at their graduation or just in the middle of street, some really went all out.

But it’s Kylie’s attempt which has us in absolute stitches, after her enthusiastic twirl sees her take a little tumble.

She’s just the cutest, isn’t she? Though we have to admit that Zoe Kravitz put in a teeny tiny bit more effort for hers.

Your turn!