Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Almost Faceplanted Trying To Do The Nicki Minaj Challenge

It's way more difficult than it looks, okay?

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 10:09

Kylie Jenner thought she’d try her hand at the latest Internet craze that won’t stop popping up on our Insta feed, only it almost all ended with her on the the floor.

The lip kit mogul took on the Nicki Minaj Challenge, which all started when the rapper shared a clip of herself strutting on the tarmac before telling fans: “This is how bad bitches arrive to London and then go to Prague… You bitches can't even spell Prague."

Yo I just found this. This was the first video I made but then I looked @ it & realized my face was wild shiny & I was like #OhNoBabyWhatIsYouDoing 😩y'all mad cute for those videos tho. 😜💕😘😘😘🎀

This of course sparked a crazy amount of people doing their own versions of the strut, be it at their graduation or just in the middle of street, some really went all out.

But it’s Kylie’s attempt which has us in absolute stitches, after her enthusiastic twirl sees her take a little tumble.

Don't fall now sis #KylieJenner #NickiMinajChallenge

Don't fall now sis #KylieJenner #NickiMinajChallenge

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

She’s just the cutest, isn’t she? Though we have to admit that Zoe Kravitz put in a teeny tiny bit more effort for hers.

Attention ! This is how a bad bitch leaves her hotel to go to good morning America. #nickiminajchallenge ❤️💅🏽💅🏽❤️

Your turn!

Latest News

Britt Robertson’s Instagram Hacker Told Everyone Her And Dylan O’Brien Were Engaged

Kim Kardashian Reveals She's 'Taking A Break' From Caitlyn Jenner And They Haven't Spoken In Months

Lorde Apologises for Famous Friends Comment That Upset Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Fans

Ricky Rayment Brands Ex Marnie Simpson's Book 'Nonsense' But Admits He Hasn't Read It

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Slam Chloe Crowhurst Branding Her ‘Snakey’

Get Your First Look At The Entire ASOS x MTV Collection

Kylie Jenner Almost Faceplanted Trying To Do The Nicki Minaj Challenge

Selena Gomez Made Sure Taylor Swift Was In 13 Reasons Why In The Sneakiest Way

Super Mario Odyssey

Everything We Know About Super Mario Odyssey

Everything We Know About Metroid Prime 4

Pokemon GO

WTF? All The Gyms Are Closing In Pokemon Go

Miley Cyrus Went Head To Head With Dolce & Gabbanna Over Politics In Social Media Spat

Rita Ora - Your Song

Rita Ora Teases Her 'Your Song' Music Video With These Exclusive Pics...

Diplo Reveals The Worst Possible Thing That Could Happen During A DJ Set

10 Pesky Hair Removal Fails And How To Fix Them

11 Celebrity Exes Who Had Some MAJOR Social Media Beef After They Split

Ex On The Beach's Chloe Ferry Admits She Found It 'Hard' To Be In The Villa With Girls Who Were 'So Skinny' As She Shares Body Confidence Tips - EXCLUSIVE

Ferne McCann’s Ex Arthur Collins Denies Involvement In London Nightclub Acid Attack

Rihanna Meets DJ Khaled's Son Asahd And It's Too Cute for Words

Beyonce voice role in new live action Lion King Movie

The Best Twitter Response To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Twins Will Remind You Why You Love The Internet

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Almost Faceplanted Trying To Do The Nicki Minaj Challenge

Kylie Jenner Chops All Of Her Hair Off And Gets A Matching Tattoo With Travis Scott

Kim Kardashian Is Launching her Own Makeup Line

Kylie Jenner And New Bae Travis Scott Just Got Matching Tattoos

Kylie Jenner Just Announced Her Summer Vacation Collection And It Looks Unreal

Kylie Jenner Reveals She's Actually Been Putting On A Persona For Years

Celebrity

Kylie Jenner's Latest Selfies Are Giving Everyone Body And Hair Goals

Khloe Kardashian looks totally different in new no make up selfie
Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian Looks Totally Different In No Make Up Selfie

Style

Kylie Jenner Smoulders In Her Undies For Her Latest Super Hot Lip Kit Shoot

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Taylor Swift Feud And Kylie Jenner & Tyga's Split

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian announced make up collab with a sexy photoshoot
Style

Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Announce Makeup Collaboration With Sexy Photoshoot

Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Admits ‘This Is Like A Therapy Session’ In New Life Of Kylie Trailer

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

The Sexes Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Have Reportedly Been Revealed

Ex On The Beach's Chloe Ferry Admits She Found It 'Hard' To Be In The Villa With Girls Who Were 'So Skinny' As She Shares Body Confidence Tips - EXCLUSIVE

Big Brother 2017: Kayleigh Morris Talks Exit From The House After Explosive Chanelle McCleary Spat

Marnie Simpson Explains Her Decision To Give Up Lip Fillers For Good

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Josh Peck Got Married And Drake Bell Has Some Beef About His Lack Of Invite

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Play Would You Rather