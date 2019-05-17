Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner And BFF Anastasia Just Got The Cutest Set Of Matching Tattoos

The cherry on top of a very busy week

Friday, May 17, 2019 - 10:04

Kylie Jenner and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou (AKA Stassiebaby) have just made their friendship permanent after undergoing the cutest set of matching tattoos.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories to show off their new inkings, which feature a small etching of the name “Stormi” just above their elbows. She captioned the clip with: “That elbow scab.”

Instagram

Convincing a pal to undergo a permanent tribute to her 1-year-old daughter isn’t the only thing she’s achieved this week, after announcing the launch of her upcoming skincare line, Kylie Skin.

The six products have already caused a bit of a stir online after some beauty experts have pointed out that walnut ingredient in her daily face scrub has the potential to break down skin barriers and inflame sensitive areas.

Instagram

The 21-year-old has insisted that it’s a “really gentle” formula that she personally vouches for: “Some walnut face scrubs are kind of harsh on the skin, this isn’t too abrasive. It really leaves my skin feeling super baby soft.”

One person online complained: “One of the largest beauty companies in the entire world and she puts out a damn st Ives walnut scrub??? That is KNOWN to damage the moisture barrier and create micro tears?? I’m tired.”

This comes as TMZ have reported that she and her legal team have already applied for trademarks on ‘Kylie Hair’ and ‘Kylie Baby’ which is a fairly strong indication that she’ll be expanding her empire again very soon.

How long until she’s a multi-billionaire?

