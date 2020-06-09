Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Are 'Twinning' In This Photo And Even The Kardashians Agree

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou are the spitting image of each other in a new photo posted on social media.

In a snap uploaded on Instagram, Kylie and her BFF can be seen posing in identical Skims products with matching wavy hair. Some fans had to do a double take to even differentiate between the two girls, with the Kardashians being equally baffled by the shot.

Kim commented: “Twins in Skims!!!" beneath Kylie’s upload, with Khloe agreeing that the duo could easily pass as sisters: "Twins!!!!"

Plenty of fans were equally shook by the image, with one person joking: “y’all said copy and paste,” as another described the shot as being “kinda scary.” A third fan said the shot had the potential to “break” Instagram as someone else commented: “Wait, who is who?”

Kylie and Stassie have been friends since childhood, with Stassie reportedly living in her Los Angeles mansion during part of quarantine. The duo both have matching tattoos dedicated to Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, and have travelled on various luxury holidays together.

In a birthday tribute to Stassie, Kylie recently called her the "best" aunt, adding: “I cherish every year we’ve spent together and i thank God for putting you in my life. i wouldn’t be able to do it without you."

She continued: “I have your back till the end of time. today and every day.. we celebrate you.”

Do you think Kylie and Stassie look like twins here?