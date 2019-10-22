Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Just Underwent Matching Surgery

Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou have proved that they have a closer friendship than most after booking themselves in to undergo matching eye surgeries.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her best bud documented their road to LASIK surgery on YouTube. The video includes footage of the actual procedure and their follow-up appointment.

The pair even threw a massive party to celebrate their “birthday of sight,” with Kylie and Stassie wearing matching latex dresses decorated with giant eyeballs.

At one point, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul can be heard shouting: “My sight has been born it’s my f*cking birthday.”

Stassie added: “Shoutout to LASIK. Shoutout to doctor. Shoutout to Ky for doing this with me because we were too scared to do it ourselves," she said. "Guess who can see?"

Having 20/20 vision is just one cause for celebration in her life right now after the 22-year-old has taken steps to trademark her iconic “rise and shine” meme, according to TMZ.

If permitted, the trademark would cover items such as belts, trousers, coats, dresses, sleepwear, swimwear and even cosmetics items. Tbh, we’d bet good money on Kylie dropping a new facial cleanser or exfoliator to tie in with the theme of waking up fresh.

In the hours following the release of the viral clip, Kylie had already added two “rise and shine” hoodies to her merch collection that have since sold out. And now she has the perfect eyesight to count her billions.

What a life.