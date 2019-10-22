Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Just Underwent Matching Surgery

Was it buy one get one free?

Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 10:07

Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou have proved that they have a closer friendship than most after booking themselves in to undergo matching eye surgeries.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her best bud documented their road to LASIK surgery on YouTube. The video includes footage of the actual procedure and their follow-up appointment. 

Me rising and shining on a Monday
View this post on Instagram

Me rising and shining on a Monday

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

The pair even threw a massive party to celebrate their “birthday of sight,” with Kylie and Stassie wearing matching latex dresses decorated with giant eyeballs.

At one point, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul can be heard shouting: “My sight has been born it’s my f*cking birthday.”

Stassie added: “Shoutout to LASIK. Shoutout to doctor. Shoutout to Ky for doing this with me because we were too scared to do it ourselves," she said. "Guess who can see?"

Kylie and Stassie celebrating getting eye surgery, wait as I was typing that I just realized why they wore those dresses😂

Having 20/20 vision is just one cause for celebration in her life right now after the 22-year-old has taken steps to trademark her iconic “rise and shine” meme, according to TMZ.

If permitted, the trademark would cover items such as belts, trousers, coats, dresses, sleepwear, swimwear and even cosmetics items. Tbh, we’d bet good money on Kylie dropping a new facial cleanser or exfoliator to tie in with the theme of waking up fresh. 

Two Surgeries In One Week.....| StassieBaby

In the hours following the release of the viral clip, Kylie had already added two “rise and shine” hoodies to her merch collection that have since sold out. And now she has the perfect eyesight to count her billions.

What a life.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Aaron Chalmerd a
Aaron Chalmers And Talia Oatway Celebrate Baby News In Stunning Pregnancy Photoshoot
Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Just Underwent Matching Surgery
Hailey Bieber Responds To Claims Her “I’ll Kill You” Post Was About Selena Gomez
Get To Know Nova Twins
Get To Know: Nova Twins
Miley Cyrus Freed The Nipple On Instagram And Her Fans Are Absolutely Living For It
Instagram Are Removing Plastic Surgery Effect Filters Amid Mental Health Concerns
Did Cody Simpson Take A Swipe At His Romances With Gigi Hadid And Kylie Jenner?
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Is Being Called Out By The Dobre Brothers For Publicly Shading Them
A Viral Twitter Trend Has Connected All Celeb Romances Back To The Jonas Brothers
Netflix Just Clapped Back At A Fan Who Claimed Riverdale Sexualises Teenage Girls
Vicky Pattison Reveals She’s Considering Freezing Her Eggs To Prolong Her Fertility
Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Hit Back At Rumours They’ve Already Broken Up
2019 VMAs - Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello
Fans Fear Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Have Split After He Deleted Kissing Video
Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Were Reportedly Spotted On A Casual Date To The Movies
Scientists Have Just Declared Bella Hadid The Most Beautiful Woman In The World
Miley Cyrus Puts Her Hand Down Cody Simpson’s Boxers After Debuting A New Tattoo
Get To Know Conan Gray
Get To Know: Conan Gray
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Harry Styles DM'd A Fan With Relationship Advice And It’s The Most Wholesome Thing Ever

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Just Underwent Matching Surgery
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Reportedly “Having Conversations” About Reuniting
Kylie Jenner 'Can't Wait' To Have More Babies After Travis Scott Split
Did Travis Scott Cheat On Kylie Jenner With An Instagram Model Called YungSweetRo?
Kylie Jenner Announces Cosmetics Collaboration With French Luxury Brand Balmain
Kylie Jenner Perfectly Shut Down Rumours That She And Travis Scott Are Breaking Up
Kylie Jenner Fuels Travis Scott Split Rumours After Fans Spot This Detail In Her Latest Upload
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal How Having A Baby Impacted Their Sex Life
Bodyshamers Are Coming After This Picture Of Kylie Jenner’s Bum And It’s Not Okay
Fans Think Certain Pictures Might Prove That Kylie Jenner Stages Her Paparazzi Photos
Selena Gomez Is Launching A Beauty Line To Rival Kylie Cosmetics And Here Are The Details
Kylie Jenner Is Hiring A £200 Million Superyacht To Celebrate Her 22nd Birthday

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmerd a
Aaron Chalmers And Talia Oatway Celebrate Baby News In Stunning Pregnancy Photoshoot
Miley Cyrus Freed The Nipple On Instagram And Her Fans Are Absolutely Living For It
Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Just Underwent Matching Surgery
Hailey Bieber Responds To Claims Her “I’ll Kill You” Post Was About Selena Gomez
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Netflix Just Clapped Back At A Fan Who Claimed Riverdale Sexualises Teenage Girls
Did Cody Simpson Take A Swipe At His Romances With Gigi Hadid And Kylie Jenner?
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Get To Know Nova Twins
Get To Know: Nova Twins
Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Hit Back At Rumours They’ve Already Broken Up
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Is Being Called Out By The Dobre Brothers For Publicly Shading Them
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom