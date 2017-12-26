Kylie Jenner (and Bump) Didn't Make The Kardashian Christmas Card

Where on earth is Kylie Jenner?

Yesterday the world impatiently waited to see Day 25 of the Kardashian Christmas Card, a month-long extravaganza this year, only for it to be one sister (and expected bump) down.

Over 24 days Kim Kardashian posted portraits of various family members, adding at least one new face every day, leading us all to believe the final day would be Kylie Jenner and the long-awaited pregnancy reveal.

In a strange turn of events, the big finale only shows 90% of the Kardashian clan and Kylie Jenner doesn’t make an appearance at all. Yep, we're confused too.

We’ve got Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kris, MJ, North, Saint, Mason, Penelope, Reign and Dream... hell, Kanye even made an appearance a few days ago.

Kylie's rumoured pregnancy was first reported in September and is widely believed to be true, as she's all but disappeared from the limelight and social media ever since, while sister Kim has refused to confirm the news in several interviews.

After sister Khloe confirmed her own rumoured pregnancy on Instagram last week, fans quickly anticipated that KJ's own bump reveal would happen on Christmas Day with an elaborate, Beyoncé-with-the-twins-sized post. Some fans even claimed that the reality star would be seen with her baby, thinking that she has already given birth in secret.

Copyright [Getty]

At this point, we have no idea what is really going on or when Kylie will surprise the world with the news. New Year's Eve? New Year's Day? Valentine's? Pancake Tuesday?