Kylie Jenner And Drake Spark Dating Rumours At His 33rd Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner and Drake have sparked dating rumours after the pair reportedly spent a lot of time together at his star-studded birthday celebrations.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently parted ways with ex Travis Scott, with an insider now telling Us Weekly that she was very much “living her best life” at the 33rd bash.

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source told the website. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.”

“They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and her and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there,” a second insider said.

A potential romance might be a bit awkward considering brother-in-law Kanye West has longstanding beef with Drake ever since he followed Kim Kardashian on social-media.

Kanye recently told Apple Beats radio that he’s ready to leave the drama in the past: “I walk over to Drake's house with no security and leave my phone number, like, "Here's my phone number."

Getty

“I'm not trying to ring the door bell, he might be busy. He got a studio in there, I just think he's recording at all times.”

Can you even imagine a bigger power couple than Kylie and Drake?