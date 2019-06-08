Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Is Reportedly ‘On Road To Recovery’

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are friends again, apparently.

Four months after the world watched the former BFFs essentially split up, they are reportedly back in each other’s lives and slowly but surely rebuilding their friendship.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

In case you don’t remember, Jordyn moved out of their shared house in February after admitting to kissing Kylie’s big sister Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

They haven’t been seen in public together or posted anything on social media that suggests they’ve spent time with each other since the scandal broke out, meanwhile plenty rumours have played out about the Kardashian family being done with Jordyn.

Getty Images

However, sources have now said that “the separation from Jordyn will help both of them – and Kylie’s family – heal”, suggesting that now is the time to reunite.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the source reports that “Jordyn has been trying to show the world that she isn’t riding on the Jenner-Kardashian coattails any longer, and that she’s doing her own thing and living her life comfortably.”

Instagram @kyliejenner

Jordyn has certainly not been wallowing or looking for pity since the drama occurred, instead focusing on her career and travelling the world with various modelling gigs and brand deals, so this could very well be true.

Not only did Kylie and Jordyn live together until February but Jordyn would vacation with Stormi, they collaborated on a lip kit together and even had a commitment ceremony in 2017.

Hopefully the pair are really working things out because we miss this duo big time!