Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Accused of 'Extreme' Photoshopping

Their latest photo shoot for Kylie Cosmetics has fans going in...

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 10:51

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are under fire once again as their latest photo shoot is being accused of being a little too doctored.

In 2019, we are all well aware that all professional photos are retouched - especially for beauty campaigns - however the reaction to these photos seem a little OTT to us.

The sisters are promoting their third collaborative Kylie Cosmetics palette under the 'KoKo Kollection', which is the Kardashian family's nick name for Khloé.

The promotional photos show the famous siblings with matching blonde hair and off-white or pink outfits in front of a Barbie-esque pink back drop.

Round 3 ✨ JUNE 14th
Round 3 ✨ JUNE 14th

While neither of them look particularly different, fans seemed to be shocked by the photos and left hundreds of comments accusing them of going 'too far'.

One fan asked "Is this supposed to be Kylie and Khloe?" before calling for the Photoshop to stop, saying "They are beautiful enough. They don't need to be this photo shopped."

Another said "I didn't even realize this was Khloe and Kylie" while another simply asked "Where is Khloe", which is very shady considering Khloe posted the photo.

Despite the reaction, Khloe and Kylie have gotten a lot of support from other fans who are super excited for the collection's new addition.

