Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Announce Makeup Collaboration With Sexy Photoshoot

Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 12:10

Kylie Jenner is expanding her make up empire by once again collaborating with big sister Khloe Kardashian

And what better way to announce a new make up range then with a smoking hot photoshoot? We’d expect nothing less from these two TBH.

Kylie shared the news of a second collab with Khloe on social media, slightly throwing shade at her other big sister Kim Kardashian. They collaborated on a lip kit not that long ago, but Khloe's is her favourite. 

The first Koko Kollection 4 piece had to be my favorite project I've done thus far. I've had so many requests to come back for round 2 ... and it's been so much fun creating these new additions to the Koko Kollection fam! We make magic, @khloekardashian! The new 4 piece and the face duo palette launches 5/31 at 3pm pst! Stay tuned on @kyliecosmetics page xoxo

“The first Koko Kollection 4 piece had to be my favourite project I've done thus far,” wrote Kylie. 

“I've had so many requests to come back for round 2 ... and it's been so much fun creating these new additions to the Koko Kollection fam! We make magic, @khloekardashian!” 

So when can fans get their eager little mitts on the new products? 

“The new 4 piece and the face duo palette launches 5/31 at 3pm pst! Stay tuned on @kyliecosmetics page xoxo.”

Vicky Pattison Just Made The Grimmest Confession About Her Post-Sex Routine

