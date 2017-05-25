Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Announce Makeup Collaboration With Sexy Photoshoot
Kylie Jenner is expanding her make up empire by once again collaborating with big sister Khloe Kardashian.
And what better way to announce a new make up range then with a smoking hot photoshoot? We’d expect nothing less from these two TBH.
Kylie shared the news of a second collab with Khloe on social media, slightly throwing shade at her other big sister Kim Kardashian. They collaborated on a lip kit not that long ago, but Khloe's is her favourite.
“The first Koko Kollection 4 piece had to be my favourite project I've done thus far,” wrote Kylie.
“I've had so many requests to come back for round 2 ... and it's been so much fun creating these new additions to the Koko Kollection fam! We make magic, @khloekardashian!”
So when can fans get their eager little mitts on the new products?
“The new 4 piece and the face duo palette launches 5/31 at 3pm pst! Stay tuned on @kyliecosmetics page xoxo.”
Words: Olivia Cooke
