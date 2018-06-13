Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner And Stormi Sent Khloe Kardashian The Cutest Welcome Home Present

It looks like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is back in LA.

Monday, June 18, 2018 - 09:33

It looks like Khloe Kardashian has finally made the move from Cleveland to Los Angeles and sister Kylie Jenner has marked the occasion by sending her the cutest welcome home package.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave birth to daughter True back in April following reports that boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her throughout her pregnancy.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who admitted to cheating...

While Father’s Day definitely had the potential to be difficult, the 20-year-old used the occasion to send a display of pink and white balloons to Khloe’s house alongside the message: "Welcome home, Khloe and True...Stormi and Kylie, we love you."

Snapchat/KhloeKardashian

The Kardashian-Jenner gang as a whole are said to be happy about Khloe’s latest move, with an insider telling E! News: “The whole family is thrilled that Khloe is home and that they will get to be close by and an everyday part of True's life. They made it a big celebration and welcome home for her."

"[Khloe] can't wait for True to get to know her cousins and bring her to all of the big family gatherings and parties,"

💕Baby True 💕

💕Baby True 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

This comes as an insider recently revealed that the family are finding it difficult to forgive Tristan’s actions and “don’t trust” that he has the potential to ever change his ways.

Meanwhile, mum Kris Jenner insisted that she won’t be interfering in her daughter’s relationship either way, saying: "I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead.”

Good advice. 

