Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Being Slammed For Using A Disabled Parking Spot

"Girl… the disabled sign is right there.”

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 10:03

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are being called out for seemingly parking in a disabled access spot.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has only just returned from her luxury trip to Turks & Caicos in celebration of her Kylie Skin collection. Upon landing, she shared a snap of herself and Stormi’s dad snuggled up in what looks like an underground parking lot.

partners in crime 4 evaaa💗💦🦋👨‍👩‍👧

Captioning the image with the seriously ironic comment “Partners in crime 4 evaaa," it didn’t take long for fans to call them out for taking up a space that could have been used by someone who really needed it.

“As someone who’s actually disabled, it’s hard enough to find parking without abled people using the spots illegally,” one person commented, as another said: “girl… the disabled sign is right there.”

Someone else suggested that she should pay the “$250 fine upfront” every time she takes up a valuable space.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian-Jenner gang have been called out for using disabled access bays after Kendall Jenner hit the headlines last year for doing the same thing with her $250,000 Ferrari.

freaky friday
freaky friday

At the time, her reps released a statement saying the sports car was parked by someone else: “The valet parked Kendall’s car in the handicap spot. Kendall ran and jumped in the car when she saw the paparazzi instead of waiting for valet to bring her car to her.”

There’s been no word from Kylie and Travis on the backlash so far, but we hope they won’t be making the same mistake twice.

