Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Officially Quarantining Together In Palm Springs

Does Mason Disick know about this?

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 09:52

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently living together after quarantining at Kris Jenner’s second home in Palm Springs.

The couple have both shared uploads from their Easter break, with Kylie and Kris being pictured making pizzas in an outdoor oven while Stormi played in the swimming pool.

Stormi and Travis❤️
Stormi and Travis❤️

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have seemingly stayed put in their Calabasas mansions, with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson throwing a mini celebration in honour of True’s second birthday.

As for Kylie and Travis, there have been multiple reports that the duo have given their relationship another chance. Entertainment Tonight recently claimed that the pair have been back together for “about a month” in secret.

Looks like Kylie, Stormi and Travis are at the Palm Springs house with Kris to celebrate Easter🐰

An insider told the publication: “Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it. At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together."

This flies in the face of Kylie's 10-year-old nephew, Mason Disick, taking to Instagram Live to crush speculation that the couple were back on. 

partners in crime 4 evaaa💗💦🦋👨‍👩‍👧

In a YouTube chat with her pals, Kylie recently said she wants “seven kids down the line” but pointed out that she isn’t in any rush to expand her family soon.

"Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard,” she admitted. “I’m not ready for that just yet."

Maybe in a couple of years? 

 

 

