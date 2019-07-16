Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Reportedly “Having Conversations” About Reuniting

It looks like Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner might be on the road to a reunion after an insider claimed that they’ve been “having conversations” about giving their romance another shot.

According to E! News, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is open to a reconciliation in the future and has made it clear that she still has feelings for the rapper: “They both know it's inevitable, they just needed some breathing room to work out a few of their issues.”

The source added: "They want to make it work and have both expressed they miss each other and are still in love with one another."

The pair went their separate ways amid reports they were on different pages about having more children. Despite rumours of infidelity on Travis's part, everyone involved has strongly denied that any cheating went on.

This comes after Travis opened up about fatherhood to GQ: “Stormi is like a battery. I’ve gotten so much energy from her,” he said. “She has shown me so many things that I never understood. I only got it once she was here.”

“To see your daughter getting a little older every day is the most magical experience in the world,” he continued. “I’ve also developed so much passion. I feel things I never felt before.”

At the time of their break-up, an insider told People: “They have split for now and are living apart. Travis moved out a couple of weeks ago and lives at his own house. Stormi will continue to live with Kylie.”

We have our fingers crossed they'll work things out.