Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have Been Spotted Taking Stormi To Disneyworld

Cue rumours about them being back together

Friday, January 24, 2020 - 09:53

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reunited to take daughter Stormi to Disneyworld and fans are hoping that a romantic reconciliation could be on the cards.

The exes were pictured alongside Kourtney, Kris, North, and Penelope on a family day out in Orlando. TMZ have published footage of the Kardashian-Jenner gang exploring the park together, with Kylie and Travis walking several feet apart from each other.

Kylie, Stormi and Travis at Disney today with family and friends! (Via Hollynemily on TikTok)

The duo were also pictured on the Peter Pan ride, and have probably been discussing the best way to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming 2nd birthday on February 1st.

The site have insisted that the pair are on good terms but don’t see themselves getting back together in the near future: “They're no closer to getting back together or anything like that though...and it seems that's not even on the table right now."

Getty

The duo first confirmed reports that they’d split back in October. At the time, an insider told Us Weekly that Travis wasn’t ready to commit to being a family man and felt that their relationship moved too quickly.

“[He] feels that their relationship was too fast too soon. He loves her, but he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family.”

most wonderful time of the year ✨ thank you @ralphandrusso for the custom dresses.

Since then, Kylie has been linked with rapper Drake, although neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the dating reports.

Regardless of their personal lives, it’s great that Kylie and Travis can remain good friends for the sake of Stormi.

Latest News

Jake Paul Teases A New “Off Camera” Relationship After Split From Tana Mongeau
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have Been Spotted Taking Stormi To Disneyworld
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Joel Corry
Joel Corry: “You Just Got To Keep Making Noise Until They Listen”
James Charles Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Latest Bum Shot And They Look Identical
Cody Simpson Jokes About His Package As He Talks Having Babies With Miley Cyrus
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Joy Crookes
Why Does Joy Crookes Think About Rihanna When She Pees?
Kylie Jenner Has Announced How Many Children She Wants To Have In The Future
Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Have Been Pictured Shopping At A Bed Bath & Beyond
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Celeste
How Writing A Song By Accident Can Lead To A BRIT Award
Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced He Has A Secret Twin Who Works At Starbucks
Fans Think 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn Might Be Dating Actor Zachary Quinto
Did Taylor Swift Have Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of A Gym In Los Angeles?
Rihanna Has Been Pictured With ASAP Rocky After Her Split From Hassan Jameel
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Easy Life
Easy Life Tease Collabs, Talk GRAMMY Hopes & More
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Here’s why Nashville is the undisputed city of music
RAYE - MTV PUSH Live
Apply For FREE Guestlist To See RAYE, Lily Moore, JC Stewart & YUNGBLUD At MTV PUSH Live
Twitter Thinks Charles Melton And Vanessa Hudgens Are Going To Start Dating
Kylie Jenner’s Ex Assistant Sets The Record Straight On Why She Quit The Job
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Aitch
Aitch Talks That Ed Sheeran Co-Sign & Why He’ll Be Suiting Up In 2020

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have Been Spotted Taking Stormi To Disneyworld
James Charles Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Latest Bum Shot And They Look Identical
Kylie Jenner Has Announced How Many Children She Wants To Have In The Future
Kylie Jenner’s Ex Assistant Sets The Record Straight On Why She Quit The Job
Kylie Jenner Has Filed A Series Of Bizarre Trademarks Including ‘Kylie Museum’
Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Stormi
Kylie Jenner Shocks Fans With Baby Bump Pic Ahead Of Stormi's Second Birthday
Kylie Jenner Slammed For Wearing Mink Slippers Hours After Australian Fire Post
Kylie Jenner Just Debuted A Brand New Lemon Look For 2020
Kylie Jenner Is Being Dragged By Fans For Wearing A Real Fox Fur Coat
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Did Travis Scott Just Explain His Break-Up With Kylie Jenner?
Kim Kardashian Weighs In On Rumours Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Engaged
Have Kylie Jenner And Drake Been Dropping Hints About Each Other Online?

Trending Articles

James Charles Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Latest Bum Shot And They Look Identical
Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Cody Simpson Jokes About His Package As He Talks Having Babies With Miley Cyrus
Jake Paul Teases A New “Off Camera” Relationship After Split From Tana Mongeau
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Have Been Pictured Shopping At A Bed Bath & Beyond
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have Been Spotted Taking Stormi To Disneyworld
Vote For The Greatest Video Of The 10s!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Joel Corry
Joel Corry: “You Just Got To Keep Making Noise Until They Listen”
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom