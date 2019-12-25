Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have Been Spotted Taking Stormi To Disneyworld

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reunited to take daughter Stormi to Disneyworld and fans are hoping that a romantic reconciliation could be on the cards.

The exes were pictured alongside Kourtney, Kris, North, and Penelope on a family day out in Orlando. TMZ have published footage of the Kardashian-Jenner gang exploring the park together, with Kylie and Travis walking several feet apart from each other.

The duo were also pictured on the Peter Pan ride, and have probably been discussing the best way to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming 2nd birthday on February 1st.

The site have insisted that the pair are on good terms but don’t see themselves getting back together in the near future: “They're no closer to getting back together or anything like that though...and it seems that's not even on the table right now."

The duo first confirmed reports that they’d split back in October. At the time, an insider told Us Weekly that Travis wasn’t ready to commit to being a family man and felt that their relationship moved too quickly.

“[He] feels that their relationship was too fast too soon. He loves her, but he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family.”

Since then, Kylie has been linked with rapper Drake, although neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the dating reports.

Regardless of their personal lives, it’s great that Kylie and Travis can remain good friends for the sake of Stormi.