Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal How Having A Baby Impacted Their Sex Life

"I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience.”

Monday, September 16, 2019 - 09:51

Kylie Jenner has opened up about how having a baby has impacted on her sex life with Travis Scott

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star makes an appearance in a cover story for Playboy‘s “Pleasure Issue,” where her boyfriend asked a bunch of questions about how their world has changed since welcoming Stormi back in February 2018.

Getty

He introduced the topic by saying: “A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience.”

Kylie agreed with the sentiment and pointed out that their connection to each other, both physical and mental, has never been better: “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong.”

Me by @travisscott for @playboy. ♥️♥️ See the full story on playboy.com. Photography by @sashasamsonova

Travis then asked: “Do you feel like I empower you to own your identity and sexuality as a mum?"

She replied: "You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn't mean you have loose morals or you're not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a badass mum."

a love without limits ✨
View this post on Instagram

a love without limits ✨

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

The 22-year-old has previously been candid about the ups and downs of being a young mum, revealing on Instagram that she’s "struggled with anxiety" her "whole young adult life".

"After my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs," she admitted: "I felt like I had to find myself completely again."

It sounds like they’re on the right track.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Hailey Bieber Says She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Kendall Jenner And Bella & Gigi Hadid
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal How Having A Baby Impacted Their Sex Life
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Why She Regrets Promoting Weight Loss Products
Hailey Baldwin Defends Her Marriage To Justin Bieber On Their One Year Anniversary
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby 'Doesn't Care' About 'Sneaky' Paparazzi Following Her
Cole Sprouse Responds After Selena Gomez Shared Proof Of Her Huge Crush On Him
Justin Bieber Brands Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello “F***ing Weird” For That Viral Kiss
Louis Tomlinson - Kill My Mind - Music Video
Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Kill My Mind’ Music Video – Watch An Exclusive First Look!
Kaitlynn Carter Fuels Miley Cyrus Engagement Rumours By Wearing A Personalised Ring
Get To Know Inhaler
Get To Know: Inhaler
Jughead Jones Is Missing In The New Riverdale Trailer And Fans Are Fearing The Worst
James Charles Had The Most Blunt Clapback To A Fan Who Criticised His NYFW Look
Millie Bobby Brown Is Being Dragged For “Pretending” To Use Her Skincare Products In A Tutorial
Did Barbara Palvin Shade Justin Bieber After He Compared Himself To Dylan Sprouse?
Kendall Jenner’s Ex Just Roasted Caitlyn Jenner To Her Face And It’s A Lot To Take In
James Charles Has Accused Wet N Wild Of Copying His Eyeshadow Palette
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Responds To Jake Paul’s Claims That They’re Expecting A Baby
Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Are Officially Living Their Best Lives In Ibiza
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Fully Over The Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal How Having A Baby Impacted Their Sex Life
Bodyshamers Are Coming After This Picture Of Kylie Jenner’s Bum And It’s Not Okay
Fans Think Certain Pictures Might Prove That Kylie Jenner Stages Her Paparazzi Photos
Selena Gomez Is Launching A Beauty Line To Rival Kylie Cosmetics And Here Are The Details
Kylie Jenner Is Hiring A £200 Million Superyacht To Celebrate Her 22nd Birthday
Jordyn Woods pictured with Kylie Jenner and mother Elizabeth Woods
Kylie Jenner Has Officially Unfollowed Jordyn Woods After 6 Months of Distance
Jordyn Woods Has Been Spotted With Khloe Kardashian’s Other Ex, James Harden
Hailey Baldwin Admits Kylie Jenner’s Photos Of Stormi Are Giving Her ‘Baby Fever’
Kylie Jenner Tops Instagram’s Rich List As She Earns A Whopping £1 Million Per Post
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Being Slammed For Using A Disabled Parking Spot
Fans Are Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Plastic Surgery Because Of This Very Peachy Image
Kylie Jenner Is ‘Sending Positivity’ To Jordyn Woods Five Months After Cheating Drama

Trending Articles

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal How Having A Baby Impacted Their Sex Life
Cole Sprouse Responds After Selena Gomez Shared Proof Of Her Huge Crush On Him
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Why She Regrets Promoting Weight Loss Products
Hailey Bieber Says She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Kendall Jenner And Bella & Gigi Hadid
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Hailey Baldwin Defends Her Marriage To Justin Bieber On Their One Year Anniversary
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby 'Doesn't Care' About 'Sneaky' Paparazzi Following Her
5 Acts We Loved At South Central Festival 2019
Justin Bieber Brands Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello “F***ing Weird” For That Viral Kiss
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Lewis Capaldi Unveils Powerful Music Video For Top 10 Song ‘Someone You Loved’