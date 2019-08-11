Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal How Having A Baby Impacted Their Sex Life

Kylie Jenner has opened up about how having a baby has impacted on her sex life with Travis Scott.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star makes an appearance in a cover story for Playboy‘s “Pleasure Issue,” where her boyfriend asked a bunch of questions about how their world has changed since welcoming Stormi back in February 2018.

Getty

He introduced the topic by saying: “A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience.”

Kylie agreed with the sentiment and pointed out that their connection to each other, both physical and mental, has never been better: “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong.”

Travis then asked: “Do you feel like I empower you to own your identity and sexuality as a mum?"

She replied: "You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn't mean you have loose morals or you're not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a badass mum."

The 22-year-old has previously been candid about the ups and downs of being a young mum, revealing on Instagram that she’s "struggled with anxiety" her "whole young adult life".

"After my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs," she admitted: "I felt like I had to find myself completely again."

It sounds like they’re on the right track.