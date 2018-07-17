Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Talk The ‘Kardashian Curse’ In Their First Ever Joint Interview

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have opened up about their relationship for the first time and have even addressed claims that the ‘Kardashian curse’ is behind all the failed romances within the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In a cover debut for GQ, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star finally revealed when the pair first hit it off and admitted that she effectively put her life on pause to go on tour with him and see if anything would come of it. As it turns out, Stormi did.

Paola Kudacki for GQ

“Coachella [where they first hit it off] was one of the stops on his tour. So he said, ‘I'm going back on tour—what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other. And I was like, 'I guess I'm going with you.' So I just went on tour."

As for what mum Kris Jenner made of the whirlwind romance, Kylie said: “She knows I beat to my own drum. My whole family knows that I do whatever I'm going to do. I've been that way my whole life. I don't really answer to anybody. I live on my own, and so I just rode off into the sunset.”

Opening up about the Kardashian curse for the first time, Travis responded: “I don't even be looking at motherfuckers. I don't be looking at shit. Kylie actually likes me for me," before insisting that he isn't remotely “nervous” about being another picture on a slideshow.

“Man, hell nah. Nervous for what? I'm on my own island. So hey, come over there to Astroworld [his upcoming record]. I'm not into all the other shit. I don't get involved. I'm over here. Kylie is different."

And explaining why it’s so rare for them to be seen out and about together, Kylie admitted that her boyfriend is still uncomfortable with their global fame and said that he “doesn’t like the attention” of all eyes being on them.

It looks like he's going to have to get used to it.