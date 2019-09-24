Kylie Jenner Announces Cosmetics Collaboration With French Luxury Brand Balmain

Kylie Jenner has announced that she’s teaming up with French brand Balmain to drop a new line of luxury cosmetics.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to reveal that her collaboration with Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing will be dropping in a few days in honour of Paris Fashion Week.

Getty

The 22-year-old broke the news with an image of herself and Olivier posing together alongside the caption: “Paris is always a good idea. Surprise.. KYLIE X BALMAIN @kyliecosmetics collection launching this Friday 9.27...”

WWD have reported that the collection is expected to make a huge impact, with Kylie reportedly acting as artistic director for makeup at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week.

It’s still unclear what the Kylie x Balmain collection will actually include; but we have our fingers crossed the line will feature lipsticks, liners, glosses, palettes, concealers, and a broader range of Kylighters.

“Wait is it lipglosses or a palette?!” one person asked, as fans speculated that the final list of products won’t be revealed until release day: “They will probably say it on launch day or a little earlier. it might be about a palette or lipglosses or both haha.”

Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner gang as a whole are historically all huge fans of Olivier’s work, so we’re not hugely surprised to hear that a secret collaboration has been in the works for some time.

Brb, just consulting our savings to figure out how much we can realistically spend on more make-up.