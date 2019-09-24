Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Announces Cosmetics Collaboration With French Luxury Brand Balmain

So long, savings

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Kylie Jenner has announced that she’s teaming up with French brand Balmain to drop a new line of luxury cosmetics.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to reveal that her collaboration with Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing will be dropping in a few days in honour of Paris Fashion Week.

Getty

The 22-year-old broke the news with an image of herself and Olivier posing together alongside the caption: “Paris is always a good idea. Surprise.. KYLIE X BALMAIN @kyliecosmetics collection launching this Friday 9.27...”

WWD have reported that the collection is expected to make a huge impact, with Kylie reportedly acting as artistic director for makeup at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week.

Paris is always a good idea 🇫🇷 surprise.. KYLIE X BALMAIN @kyliecosmetics collection launching this Friday 9.27 on KylieCosmetics.com @olivier_rousteing @balmain #PFW #KYLIEXBALMAIN

It’s still unclear what the Kylie x Balmain collection will actually include; but we have our fingers crossed the line will feature lipsticks, liners, glosses, palettes, concealers, and a broader range of Kylighters. 

“Wait is it lipglosses or a palette?!” one person asked, as fans speculated that the final list of products won’t be revealed until release day: “They will probably say it on launch day or a little earlier. it might be about a palette or lipglosses or both haha.”

Instagram

 
The Kardashian-Jenner gang as a whole are historically all huge fans of Olivier’s work, so we’re not hugely surprised to hear that a secret collaboration has been in the works for some time. 

Brb, just consulting our savings to figure out how much we can realistically spend on more make-up.

Helplines
