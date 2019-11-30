Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Apparently Spends $400k On Security A Month

The billionaire's dad made the crazy revelation on I'm A Celebrity...

Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 10:47

Fans have been waiting for Caitlyn Jenner to spill the tea on her ultra-famous kids' lives while in the jungle and the time has finally come.

The 70-year-old is already winning over the UK's hearts with her wit, charm and strength on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, and now we love her even more for giving us insight into the crazy world of the Kardashian-Jenners.

Instagram @kyliejenner

When asked by Capital FM's Roman Kemp if Caitlyn's daughters need to have security with them 'everywhere they go', she explained that it's simply another monthly bill to the family. Although the cost is a lot higher than your average broadband or gas and electric.

"Everywhere," Caitlyn confirmed. "I bet you Kylie would spend anywhere between $300,000- $400,000 a month." Welp.

ITV

If you're wondering just exactly how much that would be for us Brits, you're looking at something between £232,000 and £309,000.

Considering that graduate jobs usually start anywhere from £19,000 and £25,000 per year, the cost of Kylie's entourage is beyond comprehension for most people her age.

Getty Images

Of course, Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous people in the world who also happens to be the world's youngest billionaire, so this amount probably seems trivial to her. Plus, Caitlyn said that the family are so used to it now that their security feels like part of the family.

"It's sad but they have been doing it forever," she told her shocked campmates. "They like having the security guys there."

 

Instagram @kyliejenner

The news came as a surprise to many of the campmates and has brought to light just how much money the rich and mega-famous have to spend for their own personal safety.

Although, Kylie's net worth recently went up a staggering amount recently when she sold half of her Kylie Cosmetics company for $600 million, taking her closer to a $2 billion net worth, which she's expected to reach by the time she turns 23 next August.

If she keeps earning like she has since turning 18 then we don't think she'll need to worry about paying those bills.

