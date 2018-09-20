Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Bareface Lied To Us About Her Cereal Past And It Hurts

Drop us tf out.

Jordan Platt
Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 11:09

In the age of the Internet never forgetting anything, everyone should really know by now that nothing can be hidden online. Well, everyone apart from Kylie Jenner that is.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been caught red-handed lying to us all over her cereal past, as she claimed that up until the ripe old age of 21 she’d never eaten cereal with milk. But she has.

Getty

Trudging through old Instagram posts on Kylie’s account, a follower found some very disturbing pictures that reveal the beauty mogul has been taking us all on a ride. A ride fuelled by lies. Okay, probably a little OTT, but still.

So, if you missed out on the biggest news story of the week, here’s some context: Kylie loves cereal – if it’s dry – but not dry – because she now likes milk – it’s all new – she’s never had milk before – in cereal – this is all totes relevant. Following? Fantastic.

Giphy

Okay, we digress. Basically, she took to Twitter to make the bold af confession that she’s never tested out the breakfast staple that is cereal in milk, and the internet broke down. Memes, witty retorts, and even songs of praise were thrown at the reality star. All in good nature of course.

But now a photo has been found which shows that Kylie not only lied to us, but she literally owns a cow. Okay, that’s fake news, but she did lie. And it hurts.

Kylie posted a pic on Instagram back in 2013 of her eating what looks like bran flakes and what’s definitely milk. So, she’s had cereal with milk.

Can you believe? Shooketh.

Tbf though if we once ate bran flakes for breakfast we’d most definitely burn that memory from our brain too.

But it’s just that nothing hurts more than being lied to, especially when it involves food, you know?

