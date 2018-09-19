Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Bravely Opens Up About Eating Cereal With Milk For The First Time

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star called it “groundbreaking.” Well, duh.

Jordan Platt
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 10:20

You’d think that with all the money in the world readily at her disposal that there isn’t anything Kylie Jenner hasn’t done. But you’d be very, very wrong.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star just bravely admitted to the entire Twitterverse that she’s only just discovered how you’re actually meant to eat cereal.

Getty

Completely unaware of the hilarious uproar it’d cause, Kylie tweeted out: “last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing [sic].”

Friends and stans alike reacted in awe, as if it was the most bizarre feat in the world to be able to reach adulthood and have never tasted cereal how it was meant to be tasted.

Even Seth Rogan hilariously got involved suggesting she try out the American classic PB&J, tweeting: “Wait till you try peanut butter and jam.”

Don’t panic though because Kylie had a solid enough explanation for why she’s avoided the breakfast staple for so long.

“I always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk [sic],” she admitted, going on to confess her undying love for a particular cereal. Which, let’s be real here, is probably sold out worldwide by now.

She tweeted in response to a follower asking her “what kind do you have,” saying: “Cinnemon Toast Crunch. amazing [sic],” and told her fans that she totes knew cereal had to go in the bowl first. So there's a positive. 

But at least she has a sense of humour about it all, as she has retweeted fans making a joke out of the whole sitch.

Just iconic. If there’s anyone that knows how to break the internet – it’s Kylie.

Latest News

Chrissy Teigen Shut Down A Bodyshamer Who “Respectfully” Asked If She’s Pregnant
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out with their children.
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Moving Their Family To Chicago
Snoochie Shy Hosts The UK Series of YO! MTV Raps
Snoochie Shy Lays Down Her YO! MTV Raps Playlist
Find Out How You Would Cope In School Now With The Help Of Kevin Hart
Love Island&#039;s Josh and Wes in their first campaign shoot for boohooMAN
Love Island's Josh And Wes Go Head To Head In Their First Campaign For boohooMAN
Kevin Hart’s Funniest One-Liners
The Kevin Hart Guide To What Not To Say On A First Date
11 Times Tiffany Haddish Was A True Queen
JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermoine Granger's Name Wrong
Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Kylie Jenner attending the Adidas Falcon FW18 launch.
Kylie Jenner Bravely Opens Up About Eating Cereal With Milk For The First Time
Mermaid Fitness
We Tried A Mermaid Fitness Class And It Was Everything We Dreamed It'd Be
Khloe Kardashian introduces new clothing size 15 with Good American
Khloe Kardashian Has Invented A Whole New Clothing Size
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Opens Up About How Motherhood ‘Changes You As A Person’ – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Rita Ora at the MTV VMAs 2018
Rita Ora Has Finally Announced New Album Phoenix Six Years After Her Debut Release
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attending the Adidas Falcon FW18 launch.
Kylie Jenner Bravely Opens Up About Eating Cereal With Milk For The First Time
This is what celebs wore to their own birthday parties
Best Celeb Birthday Party Outfits
Kylie Jenner Reveals The Entire Kylie X Jordyn Make Up Collection And It’s Gorgeous
Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’
Kendall Jenner Shares An Emotional Video Of Kylie Jenner Talking About Being Bullied
Kendall Jenner Reveals The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Was ‘So Mean’ To Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shows off the plush pad that she shares with baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Shows Fans Inside Her Calabasas Mansion She Shares With Baby Stormi
Every Single Man Who Has Been Hit By The Kardashian Kurse
Kylie Jenner High Fived ‘Not Being Pregnant' Months Before She Did Actually Fall Pregnant
Kylie Jenner Reveals The Beauty Lessons She’s Passing On To Baby Stormi
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the 2018 MTV VMAs in New York
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott See Marriage In Their Future
2018 MTV VMAs
Travis Scott Brings James Blake And Reminds Everyone That Astroworld Is Still No.1 At 2018 VMAs Performance

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer
Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace