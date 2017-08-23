Kylie Jenner Calls Out Fake Kylie Cosmetics Website

Kylie Jenner may have firmly cemented herself in the cosmetics world with her own ever expanding collection, but that doesn’t mean she’s not still having issues with fakes.

The Life of Kylie star was recently forced to take to Twitter to warn fans of a website pretending to be a lip kit stockist via a pretty legit looking Google ad.

Sharing a screenshot of the ad in question, Kylie wrote: “Hey guys when you search my makeup on google. A FAKE website put an add up to try and trick u guys.”

The site even boasts a pretty convincing description, as well as including quite the list of KC products such as the Birthday and Vacation collections.

Hey guys when you search my makeup on google. A FAKE website put an add up to try and trick u guys. pic.twitter.com/W95pODJF7j — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 22, 2017

But this isn’t the first time someone has tried to dupe Kylie’s had work, after she found herself in a similar situation last year when some fakes quite terrifyingly included gasoline as an ingredient.

So make sure whenever you’re buying the latest lip kits or kyliners that it’s from the real website, and not a tout trying to trick us beauty obsessives.