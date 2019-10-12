Kylie Jenner 'Can't Wait' To Have More Babies After Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner may be a newly single mama of one but that isn't stopping her from planning her future family.

The billionaire beauty mogul is focusing on her daughter Stormi amidst rumours that Travis Scott cheated on her and has revealed to her fans that she wishes to extend their family.

In an Instagram Q&A session with her die-hard fans, the 22-year-old was asked if she planned 'on having more kids?', to which she expressed her excitement.

"I can't wait to have more babies," she wrote while posting a photo of Stormi as the backdrop.

Before fans had a chance to speculate, Kylie clarified that her daughter won't be becoming a big sister any time soon, saying: "But [I'm] not ready just yet."

It's understandable that she wouldn't be thinking about getting pregnant right now given how her circumstances have changed in recent weeks, although it's great to hear that she hasn't become jaded.

As for baby names, she answered another fan's question to share that Rose would potentially be the name of Stormi's future sibling, adding: "I still love that name."

Kylie seems to be doing great despite the fact that her and Travis have split after two and a half years together. When announcing their separation last week, the reality star stated that the former couple were on "good terms" and focusing on co-parenting Stormi.

We're sure that Stormi will be the best big sister whenever the time is right for Kylie.