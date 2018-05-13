Kylie Jenner Causes Jaws To Drop With Her Post-baby Abs

It has only been four months since Stormi Webster was welcomed into the world but already proud mum Kylie Jenner is stunning fans by showing off her toned figure.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stepped out for a spot of shopping (and a new piercing) alongside her BFF Jordyn Woods.

Hit play to find out everything you need to know about Kylie Jenner...

Wearing a pair of ripped jeans and a simple white t-shirt tied into a crop top design, Kylie sizzled as she went about her day with her tiny waist on display.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie shared a snap of herself as she posed in front of a mirror - and among a sea of “LB”’s, the reality star received approval from fans.

Instagram

One gushed: “why u look sooooooo goood,” with another typing: “so beautiful!”

While Kylie has been keeping pretty quite about her expeirence as a mother, big sister Kim Kardashain has been gushing about her love for baby Stormi - and revealed she has already bonded closely with her own recent daughter, Chicago, who was born via a surrogate at the start of the year.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kim is excited to see her daughter grow up alongside Stormi - and they girls’ other cousin, True, who is the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and was born in April.

“Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting,” Kim gushed to Entertainment Tonight.

“Me and Kylie and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have of all the girls. Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew,” she added.

