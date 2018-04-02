Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi’s First Easter With Travis Scott And The Kardashians

It’s fair to say the Kardashian-Jenner family don’t do anything by halves, which is why we shouldn’t be too surprised that their Easter celebrations were the definition of the term extra.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast assembled at one of their mansions in Hidden Hills, California, and shared footage of the elaborate party on their social-media accounts.

Let's get checking out a bunch of times Kylie Jenner was the Queen of selfies...

The surroundings featured giant floral sculptures, an 10ft tall bunny rabbit, a blow-up slide, a petting zoo, and enough themed decor to put even Laura Ashley to shame.

Snapchat/KylieJenner

While Stormi Webster is currently too tiny to remember the extravagant affair, Kylie shared footage of her daughter dressed in a pink ruffled dress and posted a snap of Travis Scott posing against the bunny statue.

Snapchat/KylieJenner

Snapchat/KylieJenner

Kris Jenner had previously posted: “When @jeffleatham sends us a 10 foot tall Easter Bunny made of flowers to celebrate Easter!!!! OMG it’s GORGEOUS!!!!! Thank you Jeff you are amazing!!!”

This comes amid reports that the 20-year-old is already thinking about having another baby, with a source telling Us Weekly that pals are convinced the Webster family will be expanding in no time.

“It wouldn't surprise anyone if Kylie gave Stormi another sibling very soon," the insider said. "Stormi has brought out a much softer side to Kylie. She's a very hands-on mom."

Watch this space.