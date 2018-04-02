Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi’s First Easter With Travis Scott And The Kardashians

Obviously their celebration was extra AF.

Monday, April 2, 2018 - 10:55

It’s fair to say the Kardashian-Jenner family don’t do anything by halves, which is why we shouldn’t be too surprised that their Easter celebrations were the definition of the term extra.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast assembled at one of their mansions in Hidden Hills, California, and shared footage of the elaborate party on their social-media accounts.

Let's get checking out a bunch of times Kylie Jenner was the Queen of selfies...

The surroundings featured giant floral sculptures, an 10ft tall bunny rabbit, a blow-up slide, a petting zoo, and enough themed decor to put even Laura Ashley to shame. 

Snapchat/KylieJenner

While Stormi Webster is currently too tiny to remember the extravagant affair, Kylie shared footage of her daughter dressed in a pink ruffled dress and posted a snap of Travis Scott posing against the bunny statue.

Snapchat/KylieJenner

Snapchat/KylieJenner

Kris Jenner had previously posted: “When @jeffleatham sends us a 10 foot tall Easter Bunny made of flowers to celebrate Easter!!!! OMG it’s GORGEOUS!!!!! Thank you Jeff you are amazing!!!”

This comes amid reports that the 20-year-old is already thinking about having another baby, with a source telling Us Weekly that pals are convinced the Webster family will be expanding in no time.

“It wouldn't surprise anyone if Kylie gave Stormi another sibling very soon," the insider said. "Stormi has brought out a much softer side to Kylie. She's a very hands-on mom."

Watch this space.

Latest News

Blac Chyna Responds After Footage Emerges Of Theme Park Altercation
This Is Why Bella Thorne Won’t Be On Social-Media For The Rest Of 2018
Kendall Jenner Is Countersuing A Photographer Over *That* T Shirt Collection
Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Being So Damn Popular On Social-Media
Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Can’t Wait To Hit The Gym After Giving Birth
Sam Gowland Challenges Marty McKenna To A Boxing Match Over This Chloe Ferry Joke
Nicole Scherzinger ‘Axed From The X Factor’ Amid Major Line-Up Changes?
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi’s First Easter With Travis Scott And The Kardashians
Teen Mom UK Episode 4 Spoiler Vid: Chloe Patton Brands Boyfriend Jordan Edwards ‘Selfish’ As They Argue Over Packing For Their New Home
From Ed Sheeran To Lady Gaga: 8 Unexpected Celebrity Friendships That Defied All Odds
From Jaden Smith To Kaia Gerber: 8 Celebrity Children Who Copied Their Parents’ Career Path
Charlotte Crosby Documents The Removal Of This Stephen Bear Tattoo
Taylor Swift Defends Hayley Kiyoko Over Misinterpreted Comments
Did The Weeknd Offer To Donate His Kidney To Selena Gomez?
Kim Kardashian And Millie Bobby Brown Finally Met And The Selfies Are Too Cute
A timeline of Cheryl and Liam Payne&#039;s relationship: from their first meeting to pregnancy and split rumours
Liam Payne And Cheryl’s Relationship Timeline: From The X Factor To Split Rumours
Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Sam Smith To Lili Reinhart: 10 Celebrities Who’ve Been Honest AF About Their Mental Health Struggles
Cheryl speaks out about Liam Payne relationship rumours
Cheryl Speaks Out After Liam Payne Is Spotted With Backing Dancer In Dubai
Megan McKenna has revealed the cover of her new autobiography, Mouthy
Here’s Your First Look At The Cover Of Megan McKenna’s Autobiography
Gary Beadle&#039;s &quot;so happy&quot; now that his son Chester is better after his recent illness and visits to hospital
Gaz Beadle ‘So Happy’ Now That Baby Son Chester Is Better After Hospital Dash

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi’s First Easter With Travis Scott And The Kardashians
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott
Travis Scott Is Being Sued For Cancelling A Performance After Kylie Jenner Gave Birth
Kris Jenner Has Reportedly Gone Off Stormi's Name Because Of Porn Star Stormy Daniels
Style
All The Kardashians' Beauty Hacks In One Place
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Unreal Living Room But Is It Babyproofed?
Tyga Addresses Rumours That He’s The Father Of Kylie Jenner’s Daughter
Kylie Jenner Goes Platinum Blonde Amid Claims She Wants To Be A ‘Hot’ Mum
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Stomach Just Seven Weeks After Giving Birth
Kylie Jenner posts first selfies with baby Stormi to Instagram
Kylie Jenner’s First Selfies With Stormi Are Literally The Cutest Thing Ever
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster's Cutest Moments So Far
Kylie Jenner has a rule for anyone who wants to see her baby girl Stormi
Kylie Jenner Has One Strict Rule For Anyone Who Wants To See Baby Stormi
Celebrities
Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Snaps | MTV Celeb

Trending Articles

Sam Gowland Challenges Marty McKenna To A Boxing Match Over This Chloe Ferry Joke
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Shows Off Full Results Of Facial Surgery
Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Charlotte Crosby says she&#039;s the man in her relationship with boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Documents The Removal Of This Stephen Bear Tattoo
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi’s First Easter With Travis Scott And The Kardashians
Gary Beadle&#039;s &quot;so happy&quot; now that his son Chester is better after his recent illness and visits to hospital
Gaz Beadle ‘So Happy’ Now That Baby Son Chester Is Better After Hospital Dash
Teen Mom UK Episode 4 Spoiler Vid: Chloe Patton Brands Boyfriend Jordan Edwards ‘Selfish’ As They Argue Over Packing For Their New Home
Kim Kardashian And Millie Bobby Brown Finally Met And The Selfies Are Too Cute
Kendall Jenner Is Countersuing A Photographer Over *That* T Shirt Collection
Blac Chyna Responds After Footage Emerges Of Theme Park Altercation