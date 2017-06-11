Kylie Jenner Chops All Of Her Hair Off And Gets A Matching Tattoo With Travis Scott
All in a days work for the lip kit mogul.
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 15:05
Kylie Jenner has had a seriously busy few days, as we bring you not one but TWO updates about the Kardashian-Jenner. We know, we’re spoiling you aren’t we?
First up is Kylie’s hair we need to talk about, as she’s only gone and chopped it all off into quite the fashionable bob situation.
But that wasn’t all that Kylie’s been up to, as she’s also been spotted with a new tattoo on her ankle that her rumoured new boyf Travis Scott also went and got.
Sharing the ink on their Snapchat accounts, they each opted for a teeny tiny butterfly to solidify whatever they’ve got going on.Okay yes that is actually quite cute, though we have to admit we're not convinced it's not another Sharpie situation.
Latest News
This Is How Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Grafts Lads On Social Media - EXCLUSIVE
Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey
Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Admits She’d Totally Snog A Certain Housemate
Kylie Jenner Chops All Of Her Hair Off And Gets A Matching Tattoo With Travis Scott
Jeremy McConnell Allegedly Faces A 'Fresh Police Probe' After Argument With Stephanie Davis
Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna Gushes Over Justin Bieber And His Chopper – EXCLUSIVE
She’s Giving Us a Heart Attack – Demi Lovato Is Releasing a New Single on Friday
Ellen Page Stars In Creepy First Trailer For The Flatliners Remake
Bella Hadid Calls Out Invasive Paparazzi And Talks Jordan Barrett Dating Rumours
Kim Kardashian Is Launching her Own Makeup Line
Ariana Grande To Receive Honorary Citizenship Of Manchester
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Given A Formal Warning For 'Violent Behaviour' After Spat With Kieran Lee
Diplo Hits Back At Katy Perry Rating His Skills In The Bedroom With Quite The Sassy Response
Does This Prove That Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have Rekindled Their Relationship?
It’s Six Years Since Lady Gaga’s 'Born This Way' Was Number One
13 Reasons Why Season 2 Filming Has Begun As The Cast Tease What’s To Come
Harry Styles & Co. Are Trapped, Surrounded And Hunted In New Dunkirk Teasers
Jade Thirlwall Responds To Jasmine Role Rumours In Aladdin Remake
Has Lorde Secretly Been Running An Instagram Account About Onion Rings?
Love Island 2017: TWO Couples Have Sex, Another Splits And Olivia Fights With The Entire Villa
More From Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Chops All Of Her Hair Off And Gets A Matching Tattoo With Travis Scott
Kim Kardashian Is Launching her Own Makeup Line
Kylie Jenner And New Bae Travis Scott Just Got Matching Tattoos
Kylie Jenner Just Announced Her Summer Vacation Collection And It Looks Unreal
Kylie Jenner Reveals She's Actually Been Putting On A Persona For Years
Celebrity
Kylie Jenner's Latest Selfies Are Giving Everyone Body And Hair Goals
Celebrity
Khloe Kardashian Looks Totally Different In No Make Up Selfie
Style
Kylie Jenner Smoulders In Her Undies For Her Latest Super Hot Lip Kit Shoot
Celebrity
Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Taylor Swift Feud And Kylie Jenner & Tyga's Split
Style
Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Announce Makeup Collaboration With Sexy Photoshoot
Celebrity
Kylie Jenner Admits ‘This Is Like A Therapy Session’ In New Life Of Kylie Trailer
Accusations Fly That Tyga Was 'Using' Kylie Jenner - Just As Her Romance With Travis Scott Heats Up
Trending Articles
Music
Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!
TV Shows
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House
Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time
Celebrity
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson
Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry Reckon There’s No Way Scotty T And Newbie Abbie Holborn Will Last – EXCLUSIVE
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Accused By Sukvinder Javeed Of Trying To Suffocate Her With A Bread Bag
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Says She Is ‘Happy’ Abbie Holborn Was Chosen Over Sarah Goodhart So She Can Focus On Marty McKenna – exclusive
Is Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Set To Star In Celebrity Big Brother?
Marnie Simpson Leads The Group Of Celebs Set To Enter The Big Brother House
Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At 'Insane' Stephanie Davis Over Those Fake Relationship Claims
TV Shows