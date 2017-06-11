Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Chops All Of Her Hair Off And Gets A Matching Tattoo With Travis Scott

All in a days work for the lip kit mogul.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 15:05

Kylie Jenner has had a seriously busy few days, as we bring you not one but TWO updates about the Kardashian-Jenner. We know, we’re spoiling you aren’t we?

First up is Kylie’s hair we need to talk about, as she’s only gone and chopped it all off into quite the fashionable bob situation.

Song: Dead - Madison Beer

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

💇🏻➡️🙋🏻 Song: Stay Blessed - #brysontiller

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

But that wasn’t all that Kylie’s been up to, as she’s also been spotted with a new tattoo on her ankle that her rumoured new boyf Travis Scott also went and got.

Sharing the ink on their Snapchat accounts, they each opted for a teeny tiny butterfly to solidify whatever they’ve got going on.

Okay yes that is actually quite cute, though we have to admit we're not convinced it's not another Sharpie situation.

Kylie Jenner Chops All Of Her Hair Off And Gets A Matching Tattoo With Travis Scott

