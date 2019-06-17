Kylie Jenner Claps Back At An Influencer Who Claimed She ‘Copied’ Her Entire Look

Kylie Jenner doesn’t usually respond to negative comments on her Instagram page but one niggling remark from a social-media influencer has clearly gotten under her skin.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently celebrating the launch of her Kylie Skin Summer collection in Turks & Caicos alongside several of her closest friends and family.

The beauty mogul has shared a few snaps from the vacation on Instagram, with one picture causing a lot of interest online due to the fact she’s posing naked wearing nothing but a giant floppy hat.

The positioning of the image meant that the 21-year-old had to cross her legs and cover her boobs to protect her modesty, with an influencer by the name of Amanda Ensing claiming that the shot was inspired by one of her own.

Amanda commented: “This photo looks awfully familiar 🧐😅” beneath the upload and probably wasn’t expecting the billionaire to @ her with a savage response to the subtle shade.

Pointing out that the pose is very popular on Instagram, the mum-of-one clapped back with the ultimate response: “From the words of Kim K, ur not on my mood board but I did get my inspo off Pinterest 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

This comes as the Kylie Cosmetics founder opened up about her lifelong battle with anxiety on Instagram, revealing that she’s proud of the way she’s adjusted to her global game and happy to share some of her more personal feelings and emotional setbacks with fans.