Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Claps Back At An Influencer Who Claimed She ‘Copied’ Her Entire Look

We were NOT prepared for this level of savagery

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 09:44

Kylie Jenner doesn’t usually respond to negative comments on her Instagram page but one niggling remark from a social-media influencer has clearly gotten under her skin.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently celebrating the launch of her Kylie Skin Summer collection in Turks & Caicos alongside several of her closest friends and family.

The beauty mogul has shared a few snaps from the vacation on Instagram, with one picture causing a lot of interest online due to the fact she’s posing naked wearing nothing but a giant floppy hat. 

vacation mode
View this post on Instagram

vacation mode

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The positioning of the image meant that the 21-year-old had to cross her legs and cover her boobs to protect her modesty, with an influencer by the name of Amanda Ensing claiming that the shot was inspired by one of her own.

Take a look at that here.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ she is the perfect example of grace because she is a butterfly with bullet holes in her wings that never regretted learning to fly 🦋 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • • • • #mexico #travel #summervibes #love #fashion #tulum

Amanda commented: “This photo looks awfully familiar 🧐😅” beneath the upload and probably wasn’t expecting the billionaire to @ her with a savage response to the subtle shade.

Pointing out that the pose is very popular on Instagram, the mum-of-one clapped back with the ultimate response: “From the words of Kim K, ur not on my mood board but I did get my inspo off Pinterest 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

Instagram

This comes as the Kylie Cosmetics founder opened up about her lifelong battle with anxiety on Instagram, revealing that she’s proud of the way she’s adjusted to her global game and happy to share some of her more personal feelings and emotional setbacks with fans.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Are Flirting On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It
Kylie Jenner Claps Back At An Influencer Who Claimed She ‘Copied’ Her Entire Look
Fans Can’t Decide If Bella Thorne’s Massive Sleeve Tattoo Is Real Or Fake
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Share Snaps From Their Luxury Maldives Honeymoon
This Video Of Sophie Kasaei At The Grand Prix Is Officially Her Most Iconic Upload Ever
Kim Kardashian Responds To Claims She Removed Her Ribs to Achieve A Tiny Waist
Kylie Jenner on Instagram in October 2018 after getting lip fillers again after three month break
Kylie Jenner Almost Bares It All In Raunchy New Skincare Commercial 
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Has Major Nail Disaster That Proves Instagram Is Not Reality
The Internet Is Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Copying Rihanna's Outfits
Billie Eilish Just Shared The Most Relatable Picture Of Her Justin Bieber Fangirl Days
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Ripping Off Sunglasses By Designer Emilio Pucci
Justin Bieber Just Revealed He Can’t Wait To Have A Daughter With Hailey Baldwin
This Is Why People Are So Mad About Kendall Jenner’s Jet-Ski Bottle Cap Challenge
Does This Mean Ashley Benson And Cara Delevingne Are Engaged?
Get To Know Sea Girls
Get To Know: Sea Girls
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her ‘Soul Was Broken’ By People Trolling Her Pregnancy Body
A YouTuber Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Pictures And The Shots Are Identical
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Claps Back At An Influencer Who Claimed She ‘Copied’ Her Entire Look
Kylie Jenner on Instagram in October 2018 after getting lip fillers again after three month break
Kylie Jenner Almost Bares It All In Raunchy New Skincare Commercial 
The Internet Is Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Copying Rihanna's Outfits
A YouTuber Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Pictures And The Shots Are Identical
Kylie Jenner Called Kim Kardashian And Begged Her To Not “Bully” Jordyn Woods
Kylie Jenner Reacts To Claims She ‘Bragged About Her Wealth’ At The Met Gala
Kylie Jenner Just Posted An Entire Instagram Video In Honour Of Her Bum
Does This Mean Kylie Jenner Is Planning On Selling Kylie Cosmetics?
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian ‘Never Wants to See’ Jordyn Woods Again
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 2015
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Accused of 'Extreme' Photoshopping
Did Kylie Jenner Run Into Jordyn Woods *And* Tristan Thompson At LA Bash?
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Is Reportedly ‘On Road To Recovery’

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Has Major Nail Disaster That Proves Instagram Is Not Reality
Fans Can’t Decide If Bella Thorne’s Massive Sleeve Tattoo Is Real Or Fake
This Video Of Sophie Kasaei At The Grand Prix Is Officially Her Most Iconic Upload Ever
Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Are Flirting On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It
Kylie Jenner Claps Back At An Influencer Who Claimed She ‘Copied’ Her Entire Look
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
McNuggets
Music
Win Festival Tickets This Summer With McDonald's!
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Share Snaps From Their Luxury Maldives Honeymoon
Kylie Jenner on Instagram in October 2018 after getting lip fillers again after three month break
Kylie Jenner Almost Bares It All In Raunchy New Skincare Commercial 
12 Primark Makeup Products That Are Actually As Good As The High End Versions