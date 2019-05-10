Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Confirms She's Launching Her First Ever Skincare Line, Kylie Skin

At this point, we should set up a direct debit to her account

Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 10:35


Kylie Jenner has confirmed that she’s launching her own range of skincare products and we’re already waving goodbye to a fairly significant portion of our monthly paycheck.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star first indicated that she’d be designing a skincare line back in October 2018, when fans spotted that she’d trademarked an application for ‘Kylie Skin’ with the help of her legal team.

Confirming that the new range is set to drop on May 22nd, the 21-year-old took to Twitter to write: “Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I've been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe I’m finally announcing!

"Building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! 

Despite selling $600 million worth of make-up since 2016, she revealed that launching a brand new team still had its difficulties: “Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment, etc. separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are!"

As for what the line will include, Kylie shared an image of the millennial pink products with the caption: "Foaming Face Wash, Vanilla Milk Toner, Walnut Face Scrub, Moisturizer, Eye Cream, & Vitamin C Serum!"

FIRST DROP 💦 6 products suitable for all skin types. Foaming Face Wash, Vanilla Milk Toner, Walnut Face Scrub, Moisturizer, Eye Cream, & Vitamin C Serum! Watch my stories & follow @kylieskin for more info on these amazing products! 💗 launching 5/22 #KYLIESKIN

Even better, she promised that "everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skin types."

Hooray.

