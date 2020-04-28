Kylie Jenner Deleted A Bikini Picture After Fans Noticed A Photoshop Mishap

Kylie Jenner had a little photoshop mishap on Instagram recently.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been uploading more content than usual during self-isolation at her $26.5 million mansion. One of her latest images has attracted a lot of attention, and fans have been quick to spot her photoshop accident.

The image in question featured Kylie lounging by her pool in a bikini, with the caption: "Taco Tuesday.”

Eagle-eyed fans quickly pointed out that the 22-year-old's latest snap looked like it had been altered, because an area by the poolside appeared distorted. This can happen if a photo editing app like Facetune is used.

Even though the original image was only up for a matter of minutes, Kylie didn’t delete it quickly enough to stop fans screengrabs:

“It must suck to be a celebrity like Kylie Jenner who constantly feels like she has to be perfect and thinks she has to facetune and photoshop every picture. Just be you girl, you’re enough,” one person wrote.

It must suck to be a celebrity like Kylie Jenner who constantly feels like she has to be perfect and thinks she has to facetune and photoshop every picture. Just be you girl, you’re enough! — Brittney Porter (@porter_brittney) April 29, 2020

Kylie quickly removed the image from her page and re-uploaded it with the distorted area cropped out of the snap. So far, she hasn’t made any reference to the backlash surrounding the original image.

It’s okay, Kylie. We all feel pressure to look a certain way. We think she’s perfect just the way she is!