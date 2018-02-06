Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Deletes All Pictures Of Stormi Webster For THIS Reason

It could be a while before we see the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's tot again.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, June 11, 2018 - 09:50

Nothing warms our hearts more than seeing Kylie Jenner post adorable snaps of her and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, however it could be a while before we see the little one again.

Kylie has deleted all snaps of Stormi after posting a shot where the little one had been cropped out, giving the simple explanation that she's not sharing pictures of her girl rn.

Hit play on the video to see Stormi Webster's cutest baby moments in these now-deleted snaps...

It all came about when shocked fans accused Ky of giving Stormi the crop, with one person writing: "she CUT HER BABY OUT."

This prompted the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to hit back: "Yeah I cut my baby out. I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now."

i spy with my little eye...

i spy with my little eye...

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Fair enough, but any eagle-eyed fans will also notice that Ky went back and got rid of all photos featuring Stormi's adorbs face.

While she hasn't explained her decision further, it is totally up to her how much of her child she chooses to share with the world.

stormi webster 👼🏽

stormi webster 👼🏽

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

She has kept a few snaps of Stormi where her face isn't visible, including the first photo she shared just a day after she announced she had not only been pregnant, but had also given birth to her first child. 

The picture quickly became the most liked Insta photo, so we're not surprised she decided to keep that one tbh.

my angel baby is 1 month old today

my angel baby is 1 month old today

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

There's no telling how long it will be until we see Stormi again, but we look forward to her return!

