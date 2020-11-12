Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Fans Think She’s Missing Travis Scott After Cryptic Instagram Caption

Is she sending a hidden message to her ex?

Thursday, November 12, 2020 - 09:39

Kylie Jenner fans think she might be sending a cryptic message to Travis Scott on Instagram.

Last night, she published some photos of herself wearing the SKIMS Pointelle Logo Triangle Bralette from sister Kim Kardashian‘s solutionwear line. The caption to the image raised a few eyebrows, with Kylie writing: “miss u missin me.”

Instagram/KylieJenner

Instagram/KylieJenner

Some fans are speculating she’s referring to ex Travis, who she split with back in September 2019. One person commented: “Travis Scott ⁉️🤔” as another tweeted: “I hope kylie’s last instagram post/caption is for travis.”

Even though it’s been a long time since these two went their separate ways, some fans are convinced their friendly relationship could lead to a romantic reconciliation.

Getty

An insider recently told E! News that Stormi’s parents have no plans to start dating again: “They are just friends. There's nothing going on with them. They got along well and are great at co-parenting.”

The source added: “They spend time together and have figured out a system that works well for them. They enjoy being together and raising Stormi, but they are just friends. It works and there is no drama."

Instagram/KylieJenner

Back in September, another source at the publication said the couple are focused on co-parenting Stormi and are “doing their own thing” in their private lives, adding: “They aren't together romantically.”

Do you think Kylie’s caption was aimed at anyone specific or are fans jumping to the wrong conclusion?

Latest News

G-Eazy’s Rep Shuts Down “Irresponsible” Claims Halsey Wrote This Poem About Him
Kylie Jenner Fans Think She’s Missing Travis Scott After Cryptic Instagram Caption
Get To Know Kasien
Get To Know: Kasien
Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year
Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Open Up About Their Secret Hotel Dance Parties
Love Island’s Yewande Biala Claims She Was Almost ‘Kidnapped’ On A Tinder Date
Doja Cat performs at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
Little Mix Host The 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch
MTV Rocks Chart
The MTV Rocks Chart Wants YOU!
Hailey Bieber Pens A Statement Denying Rumours She And Justin Are Expecting A Baby
Internet Money&#039;s Taz Taylor &amp; Nick Mira
Get To Know: Internet Money
Addison Rae Had To Lick This Body Part On Bryce Hall In A Game Of Spin The Bottle
Kylie Jenner’s First Ever Instagram Post Resurfaces In Throwback TikTok Video
How Kylie Jenner Reportedly Feels About BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Dating Noah Centineo
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
Kris Jenner Defends Kendall’s Lavish 25th Birthday Party Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Cardi B ‘Calls Off Her Divorce From Offset’ Two Months After Announcing Their Split
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Respond To Keemstar Branding Them “High School Dropouts”
Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop Fail As Fans Spot ‘Missing Body Part’

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Fans Think She’s Missing Travis Scott After Cryptic Instagram Caption
Kylie Jenner’s First Ever Instagram Post Resurfaces In Throwback TikTok Video
Kylie Jenner Rates Her Halloween Costumes As She Talks About *That* Christina Aguilera Outfit
Stormi Webster Gives Her Seal Of Approval To Kylie Jenner’s New Lip Kit Collection
Travis Scott Reveals He And Kylie Jenner Are Raising Stormi To Be A “Strong” Woman
Kylie Jenner Is Being Roasted For Not Knowing What The Australian Flag Looks Like
Kylie Jenner Gave Stormi A $12,000 Hermes Backpack For Her First Day Of School
Kylie Cosmetics Warns Customers It’s Been Impacted By An Online Security Breach
Kylie Jenner Goes 100% Make Up Free As Fans Praise Her Fresh-Faced Look
Michael Costello Drags Kylie Jenner For Not Giving Credit To Fashion Designers
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Make Comparisons With Kendall And Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Are 'Twinning' In This Photo And Even The Kardashians Agree

Trending Articles

Get To Know Kasien
Get To Know: Kasien
Kylie Jenner Fans Think She’s Missing Travis Scott After Cryptic Instagram Caption
G-Eazy’s Rep Shuts Down “Irresponsible” Claims Halsey Wrote This Poem About Him
BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
MTV's Catfish UK Is Casting Now!
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Little Mix Host The 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch
Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Open Up About Their Secret Hotel Dance Parties