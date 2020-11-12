Kylie Jenner Fans Think She’s Missing Travis Scott After Cryptic Instagram Caption

Kylie Jenner fans think she might be sending a cryptic message to Travis Scott on Instagram.

Last night, she published some photos of herself wearing the SKIMS Pointelle Logo Triangle Bralette from sister Kim Kardashian‘s solutionwear line. The caption to the image raised a few eyebrows, with Kylie writing: “miss u missin me.”

Instagram/KylieJenner

Instagram/KylieJenner

Some fans are speculating she’s referring to ex Travis, who she split with back in September 2019. One person commented: “Travis Scott ⁉️🤔” as another tweeted: “I hope kylie’s last instagram post/caption is for travis.”

Even though it’s been a long time since these two went their separate ways, some fans are convinced their friendly relationship could lead to a romantic reconciliation.

Getty

An insider recently told E! News that Stormi’s parents have no plans to start dating again: “They are just friends. There's nothing going on with them. They got along well and are great at co-parenting.”

The source added: “They spend time together and have figured out a system that works well for them. They enjoy being together and raising Stormi, but they are just friends. It works and there is no drama."

Instagram/KylieJenner

Back in September, another source at the publication said the couple are focused on co-parenting Stormi and are “doing their own thing” in their private lives, adding: “They aren't together romantically.”

Do you think Kylie’s caption was aimed at anyone specific or are fans jumping to the wrong conclusion?