Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Finally Opens Up About Her Breakup With Tyga

We are learning a whole lot about the star in her new show, Life of Kylie.

Friday, August 18, 2017 - 10:06

Kylie Jenner has been a prominent figure on our screens for as long as we care to remember, from her early Keeping up with the Kardashians days to the simply incredible Snapchats she blesses us with on the daily.

But Kylie has always remained pretty tight lipped about her personal life, until now. Yep, we have been learning a whole lot about the star since the release of her new show, Life of Kylie, including why her relationship with Tyga was just so damn difficult.

Lets face it, dating as a regular muggle is a minefield in itself, but In a sneak peek of an upcoming episode, Kylie gets seriously real about the struggles of having a relationship in the spotlight.

Following a clip that shows Caitlyn Jenner trying to comfort her down and out looking daughter, Kylie admits: "The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it’s blasted all over the Internet,"

Getty

"You have to hear about other people’s opinions on who you’re with. It’s a lot. Most of the time it’s just not true. Like, you have no idea what I’m like in a relationship, [or] what kind of bond I have with somebody else."

It's no secret that Kylizzle's online presence is one of the most closely watched on the entire web. Tbh we would be lying if we said we didn't regularly stalk her Instagram, but she admits one huge drawback to the whole online domination thing.

Caitlyn Tries to Cheer Up Kylie Jenner After Her Breakup | Life of Kylie | E!

"You cannot win with Internet. There's no winning. It’s just unnecessary negativity. I feel like I’m in a relationship with the world sometimes,"

Okay so maybe Kylie doesn't actually name drop Tyga, but the pair were involved in a seriously high-profile relationship for two years.

Ah, the highs and lows of mega fame.

 

