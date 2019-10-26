Kylie Jenner Flaunts Pregnancy Bump In Previously Unseen Photos

Kylie Jenner is looking to the future by embracing her past, meaning that she’s finally sharing some of her best kept secrets with the world.

As we all know - if you don’t, where the hell have you been? - the billionaire mogul did not confirm her pregnancy, nor did she ever do a glossy photo shoot announcement with the bump, back in 2017.

Now, luckily for fans, she has decided to share previously unseen photos of her while pregnant with her daughter Stormi as she reflects on how that pregnancy changed her life.

“I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites,” she said on Instagram.

“Baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life.. I actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience.”

The personal photo is an intimate snapshot of Kylie looking down at her bump, which is perfectly bronzed and glowing because - duh - it’s Kylie.

She ended the post by saying “women really are amazing”, encouraging her fans to “tag a strong woman” in their life and starting the trend by tagging her mama Kris Jenner.

The 22-year-old recently told fans that she "can't wait" to have more kids. However, she did say this would not be happening immediately as she is focusing on co-parenting Stormi with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott for the time being.

For now, she's simply having fun partying with Drake or getting matching surgery with her BFF, just like any other 22 year old.