Kylie Jenner Forced To Change Instagram Caption After Fans Ask: "What About Your Baby?"

We all know that Kylie Jenner is totally obsessed with her baby girl, Stormi Webster, rn but that didn't stop fans questioning her when she assigned the title of her 'main girl' to someone else.

And by someone, we mean something. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram last night to upload a snap of her Ferrari with the caption: "Picking up my main girl."

Kylie quickly changed the caption after fans pointed out the fact that there are plenty other gals in her life that she should probably consider her 'main', her's and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, being the obvious first choice.

"What about your baby?" asked one confused fan.

The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur obviously re-thought her caption, and within 30 minutes she changed it to: "picking up my new b*tch."

The flash car in question is Kylie's 'push present', gifted to her after giving birth to Stormi on February 1st.

Other fans questioned how baby-friendly the two-seater vehicle is, with one person writing: "Yeah, I'm sure it's a great car for a newborn," as another added: "Uh where's Stormi sitting in that thing?"

Let's be honest though, Ky's got plenty more baby carrier-friendly whips where that came from, and you're not exactly gonna catch her in a soccer-mom volvo, are ya?

Be it her 'push present', 'new b*tch' or her 'main girl', we must say we are well and truly jel.

