Kylie Jenner Fuels Rumours Her Relationship With Travis Scott Is Back On

We called it

Monday, March 2, 2020 - 10:13

It looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might have renewed their relationship after she posted a series of flirty pictures on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social-media to upload some images taken from an NBA game they attended together in 2017. In the shots, the 22-year-old can be seen gazing lovingly at the Astroworld rapper.

Getty

She captioned the sequence of images: “It’s a mood.” For anyone who’s been living under a rock recently, the couple parted ways in October and have remained on good terms while co-parenting daughter Stormi.

Kris Jenner fuelled speculation that they might be getting back together following her appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. The matriarch predicted that “Kourtney, or maybe Kylie” would give her another grandchild.

Getty

Discussing Kylie and Travis in particular, Kris said: "I don’t know if they’re back together. They’re just great co-parenters.”

Us Weekly reported that friends of the couple have always believed the pair are meant to be: “They still spend a lot of time together as a family and have romantic feelings toward each other,” the source said.

Getty

“Her family loves Travis and respects him as part of the family but thinks it’s best for them to have some time apart as a couple and grow up a bit as adults and parents.”

“Her family wants them to be together. Travis might not be perfect, but he’s a great partner and dad,” a separate source told People in October. “Everyone would be upset if Kylie can’t figure things out with Travis.”

 

