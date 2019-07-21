Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Fuels Travis Scott Split Rumours After Fans Spot This Detail In Her Latest Upload

Trouble in paradise?

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 10:16

Kylie Jenner has fuelled rumours that she and Travis Scott are on the verge of a split after fans spotted that she’s removed one of their framed images from her counter.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a mirror selfie from inside her closet, which happens to be a location that she’s shared several uploads from in the past.

happy sunday 🖤✨
happy sunday 🖤✨

In the image above, a framed picture of herself and the Astroworld rapper features prominently in the shot. But in yesterday’s upload, that same picture is missing. Not to mention the fact that she added a sassy caption to the selfie.

“Ain’t a game, boy 🎮🖤🖤🖤🖤,” she wrote, as pal Yris Palmer wrote an equally cryptic comment beneath the post: “Made for one player 🔥.”

ain’t a game, boy 🎮🖤🖤🖤🖤
ain't a game, boy 🎮🖤🖤🖤🖤

It didn’t take long for fans to pick up the clues, with one person writing: “So I noticed something in Kylie’s recent post..She removed the picture she had of her and Travis and the caption seems sus.” 

Another person pointed out that the 22-year-old might’ve just moved the image to another location, pointing out that we should all stop making assumptions until Kylie or Travis actually comment on the rumours.

partners in crime 4 evaaa💗💦🦋👨‍👩‍👧

Just recently the pair gave an interview to Playboy magazine where they insisted that having a baby hasn’t had a negative impact on their sex life or relationship.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Travis said at the time.

Think we should all stop jumping to conclusions here?

 

 

