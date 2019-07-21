Kylie Jenner Fuels Travis Scott Split Rumours After Fans Spot This Detail In Her Latest Upload

Kylie Jenner has fuelled rumours that she and Travis Scott are on the verge of a split after fans spotted that she’s removed one of their framed images from her counter.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a mirror selfie from inside her closet, which happens to be a location that she’s shared several uploads from in the past.

In the image above, a framed picture of herself and the Astroworld rapper features prominently in the shot. But in yesterday’s upload, that same picture is missing. Not to mention the fact that she added a sassy caption to the selfie.

“Ain’t a game, boy 🎮🖤🖤🖤🖤,” she wrote, as pal Yris Palmer wrote an equally cryptic comment beneath the post: “Made for one player 🔥.”

It didn’t take long for fans to pick up the clues, with one person writing: “So I noticed something in Kylie’s recent post..She removed the picture she had of her and Travis and the caption seems sus.”

Another person pointed out that the 22-year-old might’ve just moved the image to another location, pointing out that we should all stop making assumptions until Kylie or Travis actually comment on the rumours.

Just recently the pair gave an interview to Playboy magazine where they insisted that having a baby hasn’t had a negative impact on their sex life or relationship.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Travis said at the time.

Think we should all stop jumping to conclusions here?