Kylie Jenner Gave Stormi A $12,000 Hermes Backpack For Her First Day Of School

Stormi Webster began her first day of home school with a $12,000 designer bag.

Kylie Jenner shared snaps of the 2-year-old's big day on social media, with Stormi wearing a black outfit, a pair of Air Jordans, and a light pink Hermes Taurillon Clemence Kelly Ado Backpack.

Instagram/KylieJenner

In a video posted on Instagram, Kylie wrote: “first day of schooooool 🖤📝” as she and Travis Scott watched their daughter hopping around between two luxury cars.

“Her pack back is more expensive then my phone,” one fan responded, as a second person added: “lemme be this happy jumping in between two luxury cars 😂❤️”

This isn’t the first time Stormi has been pictured with a designer handbag. Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian gave her a customised Louis Vuitton Weekender bag decorated with characters from Trolls.

Back in July, Kylie shared an image of Stormi holding a vintage Louis Vuitton nano Speedy bag, which is said to cost at least $1,180. On her 1st birthday, DJ Khaled gifted Stormi her first ever Chanel bag.

For the past few months, Kylie and Stormi have been social distancing together at home. In a video shared on Instagram Live in April, Kylie told fans Stormi “has been in the pool every day.”

She added: “I got a slip n slide but it’s not here yet though. I got everything. She has been outside every day just living her best life."

We hope Stormi’s first day of home school went well!