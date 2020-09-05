Kylie Jenner Gave Stormi A $12,000 Hermes Backpack For Her First Day Of School
We expected nothing less
Stormi Webster began her first day of home school with a $12,000 designer bag.
Kylie Jenner shared snaps of the 2-year-old's big day on social media, with Stormi wearing a black outfit, a pair of Air Jordans, and a light pink Hermes Taurillon Clemence Kelly Ado Backpack.
In a video posted on Instagram, Kylie wrote: “first day of schooooool 🖤📝” as she and Travis Scott watched their daughter hopping around between two luxury cars.
“Her pack back is more expensive then my phone,” one fan responded, as a second person added: “lemme be this happy jumping in between two luxury cars 😂❤️”
This isn’t the first time Stormi has been pictured with a designer handbag. Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian gave her a customised Louis Vuitton Weekender bag decorated with characters from Trolls.
Back in July, Kylie shared an image of Stormi holding a vintage Louis Vuitton nano Speedy bag, which is said to cost at least $1,180. On her 1st birthday, DJ Khaled gifted Stormi her first ever Chanel bag.
For the past few months, Kylie and Stormi have been social distancing together at home. In a video shared on Instagram Live in April, Kylie told fans Stormi “has been in the pool every day.”
She added: “I got a slip n slide but it’s not here yet though. I got everything. She has been outside every day just living her best life."
We hope Stormi’s first day of home school went well!