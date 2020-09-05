Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Gave Stormi A $12,000 Hermes Backpack For Her First Day Of School

We expected nothing less

Thursday, October 1, 2020 - 10:18

Stormi Webster began her first day of home school with a $12,000 designer bag.

Kylie Jenner shared snaps of the 2-year-old's big day on social media, with Stormi wearing a black outfit, a pair of Air Jordans, and a light pink Hermes Taurillon Clemence Kelly Ado Backpack.

Instagram/KylieJenner

In a video posted on Instagram, Kylie wrote: “first day of schooooool 🖤📝” as she and Travis Scott watched their daughter hopping around between two luxury cars.

“Her pack back is more expensive then my phone,” one fan responded, as a second person added: “lemme be this happy jumping in between two luxury cars 😂❤️”

first day of schooooool 🖤📝
View this post on Instagram

first day of schooooool 🖤📝

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

This isn’t the first time Stormi has been pictured with a designer handbag. Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian gave her a customised Louis Vuitton Weekender bag decorated with characters from Trolls.

Back in July, Kylie shared an image of Stormi holding a vintage Louis Vuitton nano Speedy bag, which is said to cost at least $1,180. On her 1st birthday, DJ Khaled gifted Stormi her first ever Chanel bag.

this smile 🧡🧡
View this post on Instagram

this smile 🧡🧡

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

For the past few months, Kylie and Stormi have been social distancing together at home. In a video shared on Instagram Live in April, Kylie told fans Stormi “has been in the pool every day.”

She added: “I got a slip n slide but it’s not here yet though. I got everything. She has been outside every day just living her best life." 

We hope Stormi’s first day of home school went well!

Latest News

Kylie Jenner Gave Stormi A $12,000 Hermes Backpack For Her First Day Of School
How Charli D’Amelio Is Helping Teens With Banking And Money Management
Get To Know Mimi Webb
Get To Know: Mimi Webb
Vote Now To Decide The 2020 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Joey King Is Teaming Up With Netflix For An Adaption Of Dystopian Novel Uglies
Kylie Cosmetics Warns Customers It’s Been Impacted By An Online Security Breach
Rihanna Responds To A Fan Who Shaded Her For Wearing Sunscreen In Winter
Addison Rae Shares The Secret On How To Make A TikTok Video That Goes Viral
Little Mix - Holiday - Music Video
Songs To Add To Your Summer Playlist If You’re In The Mood For Love (Sponsored)
Cardi B Reveals She’s Happily Single Following Offset Split: “My DMs Are Flooded”
Did Kris Jenner Just Hint Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Having Another Baby?
Get To Know - Baby Queen
Get To Know: Baby Queen
Yara Shahidi’s Barbie Doll Is Being Re-Released To Encourage US Citizens To Vote
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Open Up About How They Deal With Online Bullies
Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Reveals She’s Finally Watching Her First Ever Disney Film
Jacob Elordi Sent A Congratulatory Note To Zendaya For Her Win At The Emmys
Kourtney Kardashian Responds To Criticism Of Her Friendship With Addison Rae
This Is Reportedly The Reason Why Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber Skipped The Emmys
Justine Skye Shuts Down Claims She And Hailey Bieber Shaded Selena Gomez
Charli D’Amelio Reveals The Reason Why She Has A Guinness World Record Title

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Gave Stormi A $12,000 Hermes Backpack For Her First Day Of School
Kylie Cosmetics Warns Customers It’s Been Impacted By An Online Security Breach
Kylie Jenner Goes 100% Make Up Free As Fans Praise Her Fresh-Faced Look
Michael Costello Drags Kylie Jenner For Not Giving Credit To Fashion Designers
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Make Comparisons With Kendall And Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Are 'Twinning' In This Photo And Even The Kardashians Agree
Kylie Jenner’s Company Is Reportedly Being Sued Over Her $600 Million Deal
Kylie Jenner Just Wore A Pair Of $15,000 Designer Jeans In Quarantine
Fans Are Praising Kylie Jenner For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks Online
Kylie Jenner Split Her 2018 Met Gala Dress Moments Before The Red-Carpet
Stassie Karanikolaou Gives Fans A Tour Of Kylie Jenner's Luxury Mansion
Kylie Jenner Says Someone ‘Close To Home’ Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Trending Articles

Vote Now To Decide The 2020 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
The Apprentice’s Stuart Baggs’ Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed
How Charli D’Amelio Is Helping Teens With Banking And Money Management
Kylie Jenner Gave Stormi A $12,000 Hermes Backpack For Her First Day Of School
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Get To Know Mimi Webb
Get To Know: Mimi Webb
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Little Mix - Holiday - Music Video
Music
Songs To Add To Your Summer Playlist If You’re In The Mood For Love (Sponsored)