Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A Sneak Peek At Kylie Cosmetics Christmas Collection

What do we love more than make-up? Christmassy make-up, of course!

Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 16:27

Forget about her rumoured pregnancy, when it comes to Kylie Jenner what we really, really care about is her make-up line. Obsessed. Totally obsessed. 

So we’re are basically living for the new sneak peeks at the upcoming Holiday Collection (holiday being American speak for Christmas, of course).

Kylie Jenner is the undisputed queen of selfies…. 

Kylie has posted a short video of a new eye look on Instagram, and while we don’t see much, what we do see we love. Those gorgeous cranberry and gold shimmery shades are giving us all the festive feels. 

holiday sneak peeks with @styledbyhrush @kyliecosmetics ✨ can’t wait to reveal this new collection ..

“Holiday sneak peeks with @styledbyhrush @kyliecosmetics can’t wait to reveal this new collection...” Kylie captioned the vid. 

There’s also a vid on the Kylie Cosmetics Insta that shows the quickest glimpse of the actual Holiday Collection eyeshadow pallet, including the colours Merry Mint and St Nick. Those shade names are just as perfect as always. 

The holidays are coming... ❄️ #SneakPeek

The holidays are coming... ❄️ #SneakPeek

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

We are so making space on our Christmas list for Kylie’s new seasonal collection. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Kylie Jenner is the ultimate selfie queen…

