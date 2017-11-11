Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A Sneak Peek At Kylie Cosmetics Christmas Collection

Forget about her rumoured pregnancy, when it comes to Kylie Jenner what we really, really care about is her make-up line. Obsessed. Totally obsessed.

So we’re are basically living for the new sneak peeks at the upcoming Holiday Collection (holiday being American speak for Christmas, of course).

Kylie has posted a short video of a new eye look on Instagram, and while we don’t see much, what we do see we love. Those gorgeous cranberry and gold shimmery shades are giving us all the festive feels.

“Holiday sneak peeks with @styledbyhrush @kyliecosmetics can’t wait to reveal this new collection...” Kylie captioned the vid.

There’s also a vid on the Kylie Cosmetics Insta that shows the quickest glimpse of the actual Holiday Collection eyeshadow pallet, including the colours Merry Mint and St Nick. Those shade names are just as perfect as always.

We are so making space on our Christmas list for Kylie’s new seasonal collection.

Words: Olivia Cooke

