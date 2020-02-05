Kylie Jenner Gives Fans An Update On Her Relationship With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has given fans an update about her relationship with Travis Scott.

The couple called time on their relationship back in October 2019, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has now insisted that they have a solid friendship and a shared approach towards raising daughter Stormi.

Getty

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said: “We have such a great relationship. We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated.

The 22-year-old added: “I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

Instagram/@kyliejenner

As for how she feels about the 2-year-old growing up in the limelight, Kylie said: “I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too.

“I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live. It's just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, 'Don't look!'"

Instagram/@kyliejenner

This comes as an insider told E! News: "Kylie and Travis are not officially back together but are pros at co-parenting Stormi at this point. Stormi keeps them very close and they are on amazing terms."

It wouldn’t surprise us if they reunited in the future.