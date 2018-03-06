Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Gives Fans The First Glimpse At Baby Stormi's Nursery

The room is reportedly packed full with eco-friendly products.

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 10:04

Remember that time Kylie Jenner shelled out thousands of pounds so her newborn daughter could sleep in a nursery crammed full with environmentally sustainable products?

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has now given fans the first proper glimpse of what baby Stormi's bedroom actually looks like - and there's a special nod to the butterflies everyone's been losing their minds over. 

The image was naturally uploaded to Snapchat and featured a giant wall display decorated with butterflies alongside what looks like a gumball machine in the shape of a tiny bear. 

"I love her room," the 20-year-old captioned the shot.

Snapchat/KylieJenner

This comes as Kylie and Travis Scott were spotted snuggling up together during a mini-break to Miami after sharing the first face-on shot of their one month old daughter. 

As for how she's taken to motherhood, a source told E! that the process has been a "rollercoaster" but that Kylie - who recently hired a team of nannies and assistants - is quickly getting to grips with parenthood.

"It's been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she's loving be a mom and watching all of the little things that Stormi is doing each day. She's exhausted and emotional, but she's also completely in love," the insider said.  

We're now just waiting for a shot of the $3,500 hand-finished changing table and $400 organic crib mattress that she was also rumoured to be purchasing for the room. Casual. 

 

 

 

