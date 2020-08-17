Kylie Jenner Goes 100% Make Up Free As Fans Praise Her Fresh-Faced Look

Kylie Jenner has shared an image of herself without any make-up and fans are praising her for embracing a more natural look.

In a snap posted on Instagram Stories, the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed the world what she looks like without the help of her famous products. Kylie wore a dark dressing gown in the shot and wrote the caption “Before” over the upload.

Instagram/KylieJenner

She later shared an image of herself following a glam makeover, with some fans pointing out that she looks just as “stunning” in the before shot.

Kylie previously gave an interview to Vogue saying she started her company after becoming “obsessed” with how wearing lipstick made her feel. She’s since branched out into Kylie Skin, with the line offering cruelty-free products including face wash and sunscreen oil.

Instagram/KylieJenner

Kylie also gave fans a sneak peek of her impressive vintage Chanel collection. She posted several shots of her favourite items online, including a handful of black leather bags: “I love collecting these little finds,” she wrote.

Instagram/KylieJenner

The collection included a wide range of colours including a red heart-shaped bag and a bright blue bag in the shape of a milk carton. She turned the camera on a quilted gold handbag, saying: “I'm obsessed with this gold one though. It's all metal, it's crazy.”

Instagram/KylieJenner

The tour didn’t end there, with Kylie also showing off four pairs of leather Bottega Veneta strappy pointed stilettos in a range of neutral colours, writing: “These are special!!!!!”

Are you digging Kylie’s natural look or her vintage bag collection more?