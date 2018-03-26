Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Goes Platinum Blonde Amid Claims She Wants To Be A ‘Hot’ Mum

She doesn't want to be a regular mum, she wants to be a hot mum.

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - 09:38

Important hair-related news coming right up, because Kylie Jenner has ditched her signature black mane for a shorter platinum blonde look. 

The 20-year-old became a first-time mum to baby Stormi Webster back in February and it sounds like she’s already keen to get her pre-pregnancy body back.

Let's get checking out a bunch of times Kylie Jenner proved she was the Queen of selfies...

While Kylie’s experiences with parenthood were previously described as a “rollercoaster,” an insider from People has come forward to reveal that she’s somehow found time to hit the gym. 

“Kylie is already starting to work out. She’s focusing on getting her body back and also getting back to a comfortable weight aside from caring for Stormi,” the insider said, before admitting that she never felt 100% “comfortable” while pregnant.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The source claimed that Kylz is “super determined” to bounce back from the pregnancy and already has plans to be “a really hot young mum” on the school playground. So basically, she doesn’t want to be a regular mum, she wants to be a hot mum. Got it? 

Part of this makeover includes her latest hair transformation (which could be a wig or could be bleached) on Instagram: “I think I was meant to be blonde,” she captioned the shot. 

i think i was meant to be blonde 😏

i think i was meant to be blonde 😏

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

As for how she and Travis Scott have taken to becoming parents, BFF Jordyn Woods said: “It’s just a whole new experience. It’s something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go. I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child.”

Let us know your thoughts on the blonde look with a tweet @MTVUK. 

