Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Pics Of Baby Stormi Webster

She's one proud momma.

Monday, July 2, 2018 - 10:24

Move over Kylie Jenner as Stormi Webster is officially our new favourite star of Snapchat thanks to a whole load of new pics her mom shared on her account over the weekend. 

And since Kylie previosuly deleted all photos of her and partner Travis Scott's baby girl from the internet, these new pics are a real treat.

We have Stormi Webster'a cutest snaps right here...

So just in case you need a little something to warm your cold dead heart this morning, you're gonna want to check out the two new pics of Stormi that Kylie posted, the first captioned with the sweetest of one-liners, simply saying: “My little love."

Don't know about you but we can’t handle the cuteness of how tiny she is in comparison to Kylie’s ginormous bed.

Snapchat

The second snap is a real heart melter as the mother-daughter duo seem to be having night time cuddles, with Stormi looking to be asleep on Kylie’s chest.

Kylie captioned the sleepy snap “nothing better” - and we bet there really isn’t.

Snapchat

These photos come after Kylie told fans that she’s “not sharing photos of Stormi” anymore, and according to The Sun, it’s due to all the threatening comments that have been made towards the little one online.

As another insider told The Sun: “There have been an increasing number of trolls on social media calling Stormi ugly, and throwing out really horrible insults.

“It’s been really upsetting for Kylie, because also some of the comments are direct threats to kidnap her."

Instagram

We totally get why Kylie doesn’t want her child to be a part of that level of negativity, and decided to take her photos down in response.

So we’ll just hold out for more snaps.

