Kylie Jenner Had Her Make Up Done By A Robot And The Results Are Incredible

In proof that 2019 is going to be a completely unpredictable year it’s just been revealed that Kylie Jenner has had her make-up done by an actual robot.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has teamed up with Dazed Magazine to take part in an innovative photoshoot using AI technology and the groundbreaking concept sounds like the beginning of a totally wild Black Mirror episode.

The cover of Issue Zero involves the help of a machine called Beauty_GAN which has essentially scanned 17,000 Instagram posts and determined what exactly is deemed attractive by society.

The robot has then used that information to create a series of different hair and make-up looks that have all been applied to the 21-year-old’s face. And while some might describe the results as creepy, others are branding the entire concept revolutionary.

As Beauty_GAN's art director Lukas Rudig said: “It’s a collaboration: what the machine does to her is paint her face in the way it thinks it should be in a beauty selfie.

“To put it in a really easy metaphor, Beauty_GAN is like a mirror of popular culture, but the reflection staring back at you might not be what you expected. We teach a machine to see us and what it shows us back is not always what we see ourselves.”

As weird as it sounds, we’d do pretty much anything to grab an extra five minutes sleep while a robot applies our foundation.