Kylie Jenner Has Announced How Many Children She Wants To Have In The Future

Is Stormi going to have a little brother or sister?

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 10:13

Kylie Jenner has announced that she can see herself having four children in the future, but pointed out that she might not have more babies for at least another few years.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star got candid about her pregnancy plans in a YouTube video starring sister Kim Kardashian titled: “Get Ready With Us: Kim and Kylie.”

In the upload, the 21-year-old does Kim’s make-up using products from KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics while the pair answered questions from fans. 

One of the questions asked how Kim handles being a mum-of-four, before asking if Kylie would like the same number of children.

Kylie replied: “I see myself for sure having four kids. I don’t have a timeline to this. I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”

An insider previously told People in June that Kylie would love more kids despite her split from ex-boyfriend Travis Scott: “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”

Just posted a new video on my YouTube w my sis @kimkardashian ⚡️ watch me do her makeup & answer some of your questions. 🤍✨

This comes as Kylie announced a make-up collection inspired by her daughter: “I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant 😫🦋..” she captioned an Instagram post announcing the range.

“An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter I can’t wait for the reveal!!!!” she continued. “You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20 ⚡️.”

 

